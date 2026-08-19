Jocasta Signs UCSF Licensing Agreement to Advance α-klotho for Managing Cognitive Impairment

Expanded agreement builds on the license Jocasta acquired from Unity Biotechnology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jocasta Neuroscience, Inc., a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to address neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it has entered into a new licensing agreement with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) through its Innovation Ventures office to develop α-klotho-based therapies aimed at enhancing cognitive function. The agreement supersedes and expands the license Jocasta previously acquired from Unity Biotechnology.

α-klotho is a naturally occurring protein whose levels decline with age. Research conducted at UCSF has linked restored or elevated α-klotho levels to improved cognitive function and resilience against neurodegenerative decline, making it one of the most closely watched targets in aging biology. Jocasta plans to apply its α-klotho manufacturing and therapeutic development expertise to advance this research toward the clinic.

JN-0413, Jocasta's lead α-klotho candidate, has continued to advance through preclinical development. The company expects to begin Phase 1 human trials at the start of 2027.

"This agreement builds directly on the progress we've made advancing JN-0413 and sharpens our focus on one of the most promising applications of α-klotho biology: cognition," said Albert Agro, PhD, CEO of Jocasta. "UCSF's research has been foundational to the field, and we're glad to deepen that relationship under terms that reflect where the science has moved."

"Cognitive decline is one of our biggest biomedical challenges and the most devastating consequence of neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's disease. The biology pointing to α-klotho as a way to protect and even enhance brain function is among the most compelling in the field," said Dena Dubal, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology and the David A. Coulter Endowed Chair in Aging and Neurodegenerative Disease at UCSF. "We're excited to test α-klotho in humans in the near future and see whether it can improve patients' lives."

Under the terms of the agreement, Jocasta receives exclusive rights to α-klotho-related intellectual property held by UCSF. The license covers the use of α-klotho-based therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and ALS, as well as mental and mood disorders, neural impairments from injury or illness, and enhancement of cognitive and motor function. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In connection with the new agreement, Jocasta and Unity Biotechnology also reconciled the original license agreement between the two companies. As a result, Jocasta has no further milestone payments or royalty obligations owed to Unity under that agreement.

About Jocasta

Jocasta Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company developing JN-0413, a proprietary formulation of α-klotho protein, to treat cognitive decline associated with neurodegenerative-induced dementia. Jocasta's foundational data demonstrates the critical role of α-klotho in health and disease – from human genetics (effect of KL mutations) to robust cognitive enhancement in healthy rats, rodent disease models and non-human primates. Backed by this body of evidence, JN-0413 will advance into clinical trials at the start of 2027.

About UCSF

The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) is exclusively focused on the health sciences and is dedicated to promoting health worldwide through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. UCSF Health, which serves as UCSF's primary academic medical system, includes top-ranked specialty hospitals and other clinical programs, and has affiliations throughout the Bay Area. UCSF School of Medicine also has a regional campus in Fresno. Learn more at ucsf.edu.

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SOURCE Jocasta Neuroscience, Inc.