Hosted free by Pharmacy Stars on June 25, eight Camino Compass faculty, led by Principal Faculty Jocelyn Freimuth, PharmD, MBA, BCSCP, will put 64 qualified evaluators through four functioning cleanrooms to sharpen and standardize the core competencies behind USP <797> and <800>.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camino Compass will serve as lead faculty for the Compounding360 Studio Sessions Qualified Evaluator Workshop, a first-of-its-kind certificate course taking place in Nashville on June 25, 2026. Hosted by Pharmacy Stars and free to attend, the one-day workshop gives qualified evaluators an intensive, hands-on environment to refine and standardize their own evaluation skills. These are the professionals responsible for assessing and upholding competency across sterile compounding.

Jocelyn Freimuth and Camino Compass to Lead First-Ever Qualified Evaluator Workshop at Compounding360 Studio Sessions

Since the revised USP <797> took effect on November 1, 2023, sterile compounding facilities have faced the most demanding personnel competency requirements in more than a decade, and the evaluators who observe and sign off on that competency now bear outsized responsibility for patient safety and regulatory standing. Yet while compounding personnel are trained and tested on fixed, category-based schedules, the evaluators themselves rarely have a dedicated forum for evaluation. The Nashville workshop is designed to close that gap, applying the same discipline and accountability to the evaluator that the field already demands of everyone it assesses.

Compounding360 Studio Sessions brings the precision of pharmacy compounding into a Nashville-inspired, studio-style masterclass where expertise is refined, performance is evaluated, and standards are elevated. Eight seasoned experts from Camino Compass will lead an immersive "behind-the-glass" experience for 64 qualified evaluators, with each session blending instruction with real-time evaluation that mirrors the rigor required in the field. This is not passive training. It is a calibrated session where mastery is both taught and tested.

Participants rotate through four focused studio rooms, each a fully functioning cleanroom: garbing, hand hygiene, and material transfer; aseptic technique and cleaning of the primary engineering control (PEC); gloved fingertip testing (GFT), direct compounding area (DCA) sampling, and surface and air sampling; and hazardous and chemotherapy handling. Each track is engineered to sharpen technical judgment, reinforce regulatory alignment, and standardize evaluator performance at the highest level.

"We often talk about training compounders, but rarely do we talk about training the people who determine competency. This program was built to close that gap by bringing evaluators together for hands-on learning, peer discussion, and real-world calibration of standards. Ultimately, stronger evaluations lead to safer practices, more consistent outcomes, and greater protection for the patients who depend on compounded medications every day," said Jocelyn Freimuth, PharmD, MBA, BCSCP, Principal Faculty Instructor for the workshop and nationwide pharmacy consultant at Camino Compass.

The workshop is presented as a free, in-person expert training for compounding professionals by Pharmacy Stars, with expert faculty and training provided by Camino Compass. Cleaning supplies are provided by Contec Healthcare, and aseptic technique and gloved fingertip kits are provided by Q.I. Medical, Inc.

Two sessions run on June 25, morning from 8:00 a.m. to noon and afternoon from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., and attendees can earn up to eight continuing education credits through the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE). Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, pharmacy owners, healthcare administrators, and pharmacy regulators are all invited to attend. Registration for the inaugural workshop is free and filled to capacity. Compounding professionals can follow Camino Compass and Pharmacy Stars for coverage from the June 25 sessions and any future workshop announcements.

About Camino Compass

Camino Compass is a pharmacy and healthcare consulting firm that guides specialty, retail, and compounding pharmacies to success with expert guidance, innovative strategies, and customized solutions. Its services include end-to-end accreditation support, with mock inspections for URAC, NABP, and VPP, gap analyses, and third-party audits, plus custom SOPs and expert guidance in sterile and non-sterile compounding in full compliance with USP <795>, <797>, and <800> standards. Camino Compass also offers multi-state licensing support, full pharmacy build-out and startup consulting, transaction due diligence, and comprehensive virtual and onsite training for pharmacy teams at every level. For more information, visit caminocompass.com.

About Jocelyn Freimuth, PharmD, MBA, BCSCP

Jocelyn Freimuth is a board-certified sterile compounding pharmacist, a Pharmacy Industry Consultant and Founder of Camino Compass. She advises pharmacies nationwide on sterile and non-sterile compounding, USP compliance, and accreditation, and serves as Principal Faculty for the Compounding360 Studio Sessions Qualified Evaluator Workshop. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

About Pharmacy Stars

Pharmacy Stars is a leading provider of cloud-based pharmacy compliance solutions. Its flagship platform, Compounding360, is an enterprise compounding quality management system used by health systems to standardize and centrally manage compounding quality and compliance, serving more than 1,700 hospitals and infusion centers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit pharmacystars.com.

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