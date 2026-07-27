Jocelyn Freimuth Highlights Borderless Pharmacy Practice at the 25th Asian Conference on Clinical Pharmacy

Her presentation explored how telemedicine, personalized therapeutics, and pharmacist collaboration can help extend individualized care across geographic and healthcare-system boundaries.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jocelyn Freimuth, PharmD, MBA, BSN, BCSCP, Owner of Camino Compass Pharmacy Consulting, presented at the 25th Asian Conference on Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP 2026), held July 9–11, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jocelyn Freimuth Presents Telemedicine Research at the 25th Asian Conference

The 25th annual conference brought together clinical pharmacy professionals, educators, researchers, and healthcare leaders from across Asia and the international pharmacy community. Centered on the theme "Borderless Pharmacy Practice: Collaboration for Sustainability and Cultural Integration," ACCP 2026 emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge across countries, disciplines, practice settings, and cultures to strengthen the future of patient care.

Throughout the conference, the theme highlighted a profession increasingly shaped by global collaboration. Discussions and scholarly presentations reinforced the role of pharmacists in building sustainable healthcare models, adapting care to diverse patient populations, and working alongside other healthcare professionals to improve access, continuity, and outcomes.

Freimuth's poster, focused on telemedicine-integrated personalized therapeutics, aligned closely with that vision. It examined how a connected model involving virtual care, individualized treatment, and compounding pharmacy services can help overcome geographic, socioeconomic, and workforce barriers that may delay or limit access to therapy.

Rather than viewing telemedicine only as a replacement for an in-person visit, the presentation explored it as a framework for closer collaboration among patients, providers, and pharmacists. The topic also reflected a central conference message: meaningful innovation depends not only on technology, but on coordinated care that can be adapted across different communities and healthcare environments.

The retrospective review included 482 adult patients receiving care through a multi-state telemedicine network during 2024. Its findings suggested that integrating telemedicine with personalized therapeutic management and pharmacy services may help patients begin therapy sooner, remain engaged in follow-up, and experience stronger continuity of care.

"Presenting this work at ACCP 2026 was especially meaningful because the conference theme captured exactly what this model is designed to support—care that is collaborative, adaptable, and not limited by geography," said Freimuth. "Pharmacists have an important role in connecting providers and patients, and international forums like ACCP allow us to learn from one another while identifying approaches that can translate across different practice settings and cultures."

Freimuth's participation also reflected Camino Compass's broader commitment to advancing pharmacy practice through education, operational improvement, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The conference offered an opportunity to contribute a U.S. perspective to a global conversation while learning from pharmacy leaders addressing access, sustainability, and culturally responsive care in their own healthcare systems.

The poster was co-authored by Michael C. Raiff, MBA, and Ryan C. Woods, MS. The authors also recognized the providers, pharmacists, operational staff, and patients whose participation supported the project.

About Camino Compass

Founded to help pharmacies raise the quality and consistency of patient care, Camino Compass advises specialty, retail, and compounding pharmacies nationwide and internationally. Its services cover operational support, compliance, accreditation services, startup and build-out consulting, and pharmacy team training. For more information, visit caminocompass.com.

About Jocelyn Freimuth, PharmD, MBA, BSN, BCSCP

Jocelyn Freimuth is a board-certified sterile compounding pharmacist and the Owner of Camino Compass Pharmacy Consulting. Her work centers on specialty and compounding practice, USP compliance, virtual care models, and the collaboration between pharmacists and providers that supports better patient outcomes. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

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