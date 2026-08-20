Joerns Healthcare Completes Strategic Portfolio Realignment Through Sale of Netherlands Business

Transaction sharpens Joerns' focus on North American growth while ensuring continued product access and support for customers across the Benelux region

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare equipment and care-enhancing technologies, today announced the sale of its Netherlands-based sales and service operations to Avance Care Group.

The transaction completes Joerns' strategic portfolio realignment and enables the company to concentrate its resources, investment, and innovation priorities on its core North American markets. It also provides continuity for Joerns Healthcare B.V. customers across the Benelux region, who will continue to receive access to Joerns products and support through Avance Care Group.

Under the agreement, Joerns will retain its product designs, intellectual property, and design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. Avance Care will acquire exclusive distribution rights in the Netherlands and certain other territories for the Joerns products and services historically offered in the region.

Joerns will continue to design and manufacture its established portfolio, including EasyCare® and UltraCare® beds, Hoyer® patient-handling equipment, and its therapeutic support surfaces anchored by the Dolphin® and P.R.O. Matt® product families.

"This transaction completes the strategic work required to focus Joerns fully on the markets where we see the greatest opportunity to create differentiated customer value," said Doug Ferguson, President and CEO of Joerns Healthcare. "Concentrating our resources on North America will allow us to accelerate innovation, deepen our customer partnerships, and address the increasingly complex clinical, operational, and economic challenges facing healthcare providers. At the same time, we believe we have found a strong partner in the Avance Care Group that will carry on the Joerns reputation for quality while continuing to serve customers across the Benelux region."

For more information, visit www.joerns.com.

About Joerns Healthcare

Founded in 1889, Joerns Healthcare is a vertically integrated manufacturer and provider of healthcare equipment and care-enhancing technologies. The company serves long-term and post-acute care providers with products and solutions designed to improve patient and caregiver outcomes while supporting safer, more effective care delivery.

Joerns' mission is to make effective, reliable, and safe care solutions more accessible and affordable for providers and the people they serve.

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SOURCE Joerns Healthcare