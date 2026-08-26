John F. Kennedy, The American School of Querétaro, and Union School are the First Institutions to Earn Cognia American School Certification

After rigorous review, the first Cognia American School Certifications were granted to two accredited institutions outside the U.S. that effectively deliver comprehensive American educational experiences.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognia® recognizes John F. Kennedy, The American School of Querétaro (Mexico) and Union School (Haiti) as the first institutions to earn Cognia American School Certification. The certification, launched this past fall, certifies schools outside of the U.S. that adhere to an educational philosophy and curriculum aligned with American standards.

Attaining the Cognia American School Certification means that education providers outside of the U.S. meet rigorous requirements, including:

American flag in a classroom

Commitment to U.S. educational philosophy

Ongoing professional learning for staff

Membership in global education networks

Graduate-level leadership credentials

English-language proficiency for staff & students

Comprehensive U.S.-style curriculum

College & career readiness focus

Valid, reliable assessments in English

John F. Kennedy, The American School of Querétaro was founded in 1964 and has been Cognia Accredited since 1981, demonstrating a longstanding commitment to continuous improvement throughout its history. Seeking a way to further differentiate themselves and demonstrate the quality of their school and their alignment to U.S. educational standards, John F. Kennedy, The American School of Querétaro, pursued Cognia American School Certification.

"This has been a valuable experience for us, and we are clearly happy with the outcome," said Adrian Leece, General Director of John F. Kennedy, The American School of Querétaro.

Union School was established in 1919 as an American school in Haiti and has been Cognia Accredited since 1962. Since its founding, the school has remained committed to providing an education grounded in American educational philosophy, curriculum, and instructional best practices. More than a century after its founding, Union School earned American School Certification, reaffirming its enduring commitment to providing students with a rigorous, authentic American education while preparing them to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

After a rigorous review against the Cognia American School Requirements, both schools were granted certification.

"It was an amazing experience guiding the schools through certification and seeing the American School essence resonating in the ways these schools serve and support their students day to day and into the future," said Andrew Sherman, Vice President of International Services at Cognia.

About Cognia

Cognia® is a forward-thinking nonprofit improvement organization committed to serving schools and other education providers. We offer accreditation and certification, assessment, improvement services, and professional learning within an evaluation and continuous improvement framework. Serving over 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 100 countries and territories, Cognia brings a universally recognized perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Learn more at Cognia.org.

SOURCE Cognia