Accrediting agencies join to develop standards for high-quality special education programs

Cognia, MSA, NEASC, and WASC came together to support schools in evaluating how they meet the special education needs of students.

Four major accreditation agencies will now use a unified set of standards to recognize schools that demonstrate high levels of achievement, helping ensure that families have access to special education programs that meet the needs of American citizens and students attending accredited educational institutions worldwide.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 8, 2026 The regional accreditation agencies – Cognia®, Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools (MSA), New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC), and Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) – have developed a common set of standards to guide the quality implementation of special education services. These agencies will now use a unified set of standards to recognize schools that demonstrate high levels of achievement, helping ensure that families have access to special education programs that meet the needs of American citizens and students attending accredited educational institutions worldwide.

The standards are organized into five categories: Culture, Beliefs, and Values; Leadership and Governance; Evidence-based Instruction and Support Services; Assessment and Accountability; and Family and Community Engagement. Each standard within these categories includes indicators of best practices and rubrics to guide evaluation of the standards in schools and systems.

With these standards, each accrediting agency will independently evaluate and recognize the quality of special education within its accredited and partner schools. Having a common standard of quality will ensure consistency and quality in the evaluation of special education programs.

"Each accrediting agency will continue to evaluate schools in accordance with its own accreditation policies and procedures, but will be doing so with a common set of standards for high-quality special education," said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia. "Our offerings are different, but collectively we have come together to ensure the schools we work with can offer high-quality special education for students and families."

About Cognia

Cognia® is a forward-thinking nonprofit improvement organization committed to serving schools and other education providers. We offer accreditation and certification, assessment, improvement services, and professional learning within an evaluation and continuous improvement framework. Serving over 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 100 countries and territories, Cognia brings a universally recognized perspective to advancing teaching and learning.

About MSA

The Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA), founded in 1887, is a worldwide leader in accreditation and school improvement serving over 3,300 schools and learning service providers in 117 countries. Its purpose is to inspire wise change in schools, which MSA accomplishes through accreditation, targeted endorsements in AI and governance, professional learning, and consulting. MSA helps schools to establish priorities, strengthen systems, and design strategic plans in service of student flourishing.

About NEASC

The New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) is a globally is a globally recognized leader in accreditation and school improvement. For over a century, we've partnered with schools to advance excellence, empower students, and foster meaningful growth. Our standards support innovation, equity, and integrity—helping more than 1600 schools in over 90 countries deliver high-quality education and prepare students for the future.

About ACS WASC

The Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), is a globally recognized accrediting association committed to supporting school improvement and high-quality learning for all students. ACS WASC partners with schools and systems through a rigorous, evidence-based accreditation process that emphasizes reflection, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Serving public, private, independent, international, online, and supplementary education programs, ACS WASC works with educational communities to strengthen institutional effectiveness, support student achievement, and promote ongoing growth.

CONTACTS:

Sheppard Ranbom

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202-365-4774

Mariama Tyler

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888-413-3669 ext. 5774

SOURCE Cognia