JOHN HANCOCK CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE EARNINGS DATA

BOSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended April 30, 2026. The same data for the comparable three-month period ended April 30, 2025 is also available below.

Three Months Ended 04/30/2026 Ticker Fund Name Current Fiscal Year End Net Investment Income Per Common Share NAV Total Managed Assets

Total Net Assets HPI Preferred Income Fund 7/31 $ 7,535,537 $ 0.281 $15.74 $ 678,919,741 * $ 421,819,741 HPF Preferred Income Fund II 7/31 $ 6,108,284 $ 0.282 $15.59 $ 544,450,049 * $ 337,750,049 HPS Preferred Income Fund III 7/31 $ 8,158,019 $ 0.253 $14.04 $ 726,239,214 * $ 451,939,214 JHS Income Securities Trust 10/31 $ 1,784,360 $ 0.153 $12.21 $ 233,450,409 * $ 142,150,409 JHI Investors Trust 10/31 $ 2,679,597 $ 0.306 $14.61 $ 214,681,835 * $ 127,781,835 PDT Premium Dividend Fund 10/31 $ 8,187,639 $ 0.166 $14.91 $ 1,107,263,649 * $ 733,563,649 HTD Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 10/31 $11,010,986 $ 0.311 $27.60 $ 1,405,724,477 * $ 977,824,477

Three Months Ended 04/30/2025 Ticker Fund Name Current Fiscal Year End Net Investment Income Per Common Share NAV Total Managed Assets

Total Net Assets HPI Preferred Income Fund 7/31 $7,378,468 $ 0.276 $15.42 $ 669,610,890 * $412,510,890 HPF Preferred Income Fund II 7/31 $5,967,608 $ 0.276 $15.29 $ 537,068,758 * $330,368,758 HPS Preferred Income Fund III 7/31 $7,969,263 $ 0.248 $13.74 $ 715,117,118 * $440,817,118 JHS Income Securities Trust 10/31 $1,694,294 $ 0.145 $12.04 $ 231,546,319 * $140,246,319 JHI Investors Trust 10/31 $2,484,679 $ 0.284 $14.32 $ 212,105,861 * $125,205,861 PDT Premium Dividend Fund 10/31 $7,929,127 $ 0.161 $13.35 $ 1,030,410,349 * $656,710,349 HTD Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 10/31 $10,337,554 $ 0.292 $24.63 $ 1,291,490,350 * $872,590,350 *Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under the Committed Facility Agreement or Liquidity Agreement, as applicable.

1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investment Management's web site at www.jhinvestments.com by clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing.

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SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management