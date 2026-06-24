John L. Scott Agents and Teams Make Strong Showing in 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings

SEATTLE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John L. Scott Real Estate proudly announces that 281 agents and teams have been recognized on the prestigious 2026 RealTrends Verified list, placing them among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. As a firm, John L. Scott also earned a strong national position, ranking #21 in the country based on 2025 closed sales volume.

This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and results for homebuyers and sellers across the Pacific Northwest.

RealTrends has been tracking and analyzing real estate performance data for more than 30 years, with its Verified rankings serving as a benchmark for excellence across brokerages, teams, and individual agents nationwide.

Now in its 95th year of service, John L. Scott continues to build on a legacy of innovation, transactional excellence, and a people-first philosophy—supporting both its clients and the brokers who serve them daily.

A defining strength of the company is its belief that every broker can succeed in the right environment and with the right tools.

"At John L. Scott, we are committed to developing our brokers so that every agent has the opportunity to be productive and thrive," said Chairman and CEO J. Lennox Scott. "We're proud that nearly 30% more of our brokers were recognized by RealTrends Verified this year compared to last. It's a strong reflection that our focus on coaching, innovation, and support is making a meaningful impact."

This year's recognition reinforces John L. Scott's continued leadership in the industry—and its dedication to empowering brokers, elevating performance, and delivering standout results for clients.

About John L. Scott Real Estate

John L. Scott Real Estate, led by third-generation Chairman and CEO J. Lennox Scott, has been helping buyers and sellers realize their homeownership dreams since 1931. JLS has over 100 offices with more than 3,000 brokers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California. JLS is recognized as one of the top 20 residential real estate brands in the nation.

SOURCE John L. Scott Real Estate