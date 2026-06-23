John L. Scott Marks 95 Years in Real Estate and a Half-Century of Leadership by Chairman and CEO J. Lennox Scott

SEATTLE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John L. Scott Real Estate proudly marks two extraordinary milestones in 2026: the company's 95th year serving homebuyers and sellers across the Pacific Northwest, and Chairman and CEO J. Lennox Scott's 50th anniversary as third-generation leader of the family-owned business.

These milestones reflect a legacy built on longevity, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to people — both the clients served and the brokers supported every day.

Photo by John L. Scott

"For 95 years, our focus has been simple and consistent: help our brokers succeed so they can deliver transactional excellence and exceptional results for their clients," said J. Lennox Scott. "That commitment continues to guide every investment we make—from training and technology to marketing and support."

A cornerstone of John L. Scott's success is its belief that every broker can be productive with the right environment and tools. The company has long invested in industry-leading training and coaching programs, including Ninja Selling and its proprietary Activator course, designed to accelerate productivity and build sustainable business practices.

Innovation has always been part of the John L. Scott story. Most recently, the company launched conversational AI Home Search across more than 3,000 broker websites — the first Pacific Northwest brokerage to deploy this technology at scale — reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking leader as it enters its 96th year.

Brokers are further supported by a robust marketing platform and a full-service infrastructure that enables them to focus on what matters most — serving their clients at the highest level. The result is a seamless, trusted experience that reflects the care, professionalism, and consistency clients have come to expect from John L. Scott.

At the heart of everything is a belief that business should be a force for good. Living Life as a Contribution® — the guiding philosophy Lennox Scott has championed throughout his 50 years of leadership — reflects a conviction that success means something only when it's shared. It is a value embedded in how brokers are trained, how the company shows up in local communities, and how John L. Scott measures what a good year actually looks like.

"As we celebrate these milestones, we remain focused on the future," added Scott. "Our mission is to continue empowering our brokers, innovating for our clients, and making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve."

About John L. Scott Real Estate

John L. Scott Real Estate, led by third-generation Chairman and CEO J. Lennox Scott, has been helping buyers and sellers realize their homeownership dreams since 1931. JLS has over 100 offices with more than 3,000 brokers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California. JLS is recognized as one of the top 20 residential real estate brands in the nation.

SOURCE John L. Scott Real Estate