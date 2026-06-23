John Magee of VLS Environmental Solutions named EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Gulf South Award winner

John Magee is Chief Executive Officer of VLS Environmental Solutions, one of North America's premier providers of industrial waste management, railcar cleaning and repair, and marine services. Since joining VLS in 2020 as CEO and President, he led a period of tremendous transformational growth, expanding the company to more than 50 locations and 1,500 employees across North America. Under his leadership, VLS has completed twelve strategic acquisitions, expanded operations into Mexico, achieved more than 200% growth, and maintained an industry-leading safety record. John continues to drive operational excellence, sustainable growth, and innovation as VLS strengthens its position as a market leader in sustainable solutions.

Prior to VLS, John co-founded and served as President and CEO of Crane Worldwide Logistics, growing the company from startup to nearly $1 billion in annual revenue, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and over 2,200 employees.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Magee said: "I am an entrepreneur at heart — what energizes me is that constant pursuit of learning in service of building something great. I've always believed you can have a grand vision and still be humble enough to know you don't have all the answers, which is why I surround myself with the smartest people I can find. Whether I'm founding a company from scratch, as I did with Crane Worldwide in 2008, or stepping in as a transformational leader, as I have at VLS, the focus is the same: question conventional wisdom, empower people to lead, and hold each other truly accountable. That spirit is what I believe has driven our growth from historic single digits to the 40%+ CAGR we've sustained since I joined — and more importantly, it's what has changed not just VLS, but the environmental services industry at large."

A recognized business leader, John was named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2014 Gulf Coast Area in the Manufacturing and Distribution category and is a member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO). He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of North Texas, where he served on the board of the Center for Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. It celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional winners were chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact.

As a Gulf South award winner, John will now be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business. The National Overall Award winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in May 2027.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Jason McGowan , Crumbl Cookies

Reid Hoffman | Jeff Weiner , LinkedIn Corp.

Saeju Jeong, Noom

Allison Ellsworth | Stephen Ellsworth, Poppi

Jitendra Mohan | Sanjay Gajendra | Casey Morrison, Astera Labs Shelly Ibach , Sleep Number

Howard Schultz, Starbucks Coffee Company

Holly Thaggard | Amanda Baldwin, Supergoop!

Jodi L. Berg, Vita-Mix Corporation

Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries

Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons, The Home Depot, Georgia Force

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh Risk, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Gulf South, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsors, ADP, Donnelley Financial LLC (DFIN), DLA Piper, regional Gold sponsors, Big Picture Inc., vcfo, and regional Silver sponsors, Pierpont Communications, StevenDouglas.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

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EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law, where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

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SOURCE VLS Environmental Solutions