VLS Environmental Solutions Continues West Coast Expansion with the Acquisition of Environmental & Chemical Consulting

HOUSTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Environmental Solutions ("VLS"), a leading provider of sustainable waste management and environmental solutions, today announced the acquisition of Environmental & Chemical Consulting (ECC), a trusted Los Angeles, California-based provider of hazardous and non-hazardous waste solutions. The acquisition further strengthens VLS' position as a premier provider of sustainable solutions.

ECC is strategically located with 10-day hazardous waste transfer facilities in Mentone, CA (Los Angeles) and Stockton, CA (San Francisco) with expertise in hazardous and non-hazardous waste management for a comprehensive list of industries, including manufacturing, retail, government, and telecommunications.

ECC complements VLS Environmental Solutions' existing 10-day logistics network across Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, and Tijuana, while enhancing the company's hazardous and non-hazardous waste processing and logistics capabilities in Quartzsite, Phoenix, Tijuana, Deer Park, and Corpus Christi, Texas. The addition of the Stockton, California facility significantly expands VLS' footprint into Northern California, providing broader geographic coverage and improved service capabilities throughout the region.

Together, these strategically located operations create a comprehensive West Coast platform that enables VLS to deliver integrated transportation, processing, recycling, and disposal solutions. The expanded network enhances operational efficiency, increases responsiveness, and strengthens VLS' ability to provide innovative, compliant, and cost-effective environmental solutions to customers across the western United States.

"This acquisition expands our capabilities and strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive environmental solutions across the West Coast," said John Magee, CEO of VLS Environmental Solutions. "ECC has earned a strong reputation for operational excellence and exceptional customer service. By bringing our organizations together, we will accelerate growth, expand our capabilities, and create greater value for our employees, partners, and clients. I'm proud of what both teams have accomplished and even more excited about what we will achieve together. We are delighted to welcome the ECC team to the VLS family."

"This is an exciting opportunity for ECC to join VLS and strengthen its logistics and waste processing network," said David Rains, former Owner of ECC and newly appointed Senior Director of Business Improvement for VLS. "This combination is about execution and opportunity. By bringing together our operational strengths, systems, and talented teams, we are creating a more agile, efficient, and scalable organization that is better positioned to serve our customers and support future growth."

For more information, please visit www.vlses.com.

About VLS Environmental Solutions

VLS Environmental Solutions is one of the nation's largest, private providers of environmental and sustainability solutions. The company operates four divisions:

Non-Hazardous Waste Services : Offers innovative solutions for landfill diversion, recycling, wastewater treatment, and waste sequestration, ensuring efficient and sustainable waste processing.

: Offers innovative solutions for landfill diversion, recycling, wastewater treatment, and waste sequestration, ensuring efficient and sustainable waste processing. Hazardous Waste Services : Specializes in the management, treatment, and disposal of hazardous materials using advanced technologies, such as fuel blending and waste sequestration, and strict safety protocols to protect the environment and ensure compliance.

: Specializes in the management, treatment, and disposal of hazardous materials using advanced technologies, such as fuel blending and waste sequestration, and strict safety protocols to protect the environment and ensure compliance. Rail Services : Provides comprehensive railcar cleaning, light and heavy repair, and field services for railcars transporting chemicals, hardened materials, and pressurized gases, with a focus on safety and efficiency.

: Provides comprehensive railcar cleaning, light and heavy repair, and field services for railcars transporting chemicals, hardened materials, and pressurized gases, with a focus on safety and efficiency. Marine Services: Delivers advanced barge cleaning, repair, and gas-free services for chemical solvents and petroleum products, emphasizing environmental responsibility and operational excellence.

With over 1,500 employees across more than 50 locations, VLS is committed to delivering innovative, compliant, and sustainable solutions.

For more information about VLS, visit https://www.vlses.com/.

SOURCE VLS Environmental Solutions