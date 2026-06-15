Johnson Van Kwawegen LLP Announces Proposed Class Action on Behalf of Sellers of National Instruments Corporation Common Stock

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Van Kwawegen LLP announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action that would benefit sellers of National Instruments Corporation common stock:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

In re National Instruments Corporation

Securities Litigation

No. 1:23-cv-10488-DLC

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To: All persons who sold common stock of National Instruments Corporation ("National Instruments") between August 12, 2022 and August 30, 2022, inclusive, and/or between September 12, 2022 and September 28, 2022, inclusive, and who were damaged thereby (the "Class," and each member of the Class, a "Class Member").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, in accordance with Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the lawsuit that is now pending in that Court under the caption In re National Instruments Corporation Securities Litigation, Case No. 1:23-cv-10488-DLC (S.D.N.Y.) (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, which excludes certain persons under the definition in the full Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice").

IF YOU ARE A CLASS MEMBER, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. The full Notice is currently being sent by email to known Class Members and is available at www.nationalinstrumentssecuritiesclassaction.com. You may also obtain a copy of the Notice by contacting the Notice Administrator at:

National Instruments Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

600 N. Jackson St., Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

Toll-Free: (866) 274-4004

[email protected]

www.nationalinstrumentssecuritiesclassaction.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel:

JOHNSON VAN KWAWEGEN LLP

Jonathan Zweig

485 Madison Avenue, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Telephone: (646) 836-9630

[email protected]

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a Class Member. If you choose to remain a Class Member, you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in National Instruments common stock. You will automatically be included in the Class. If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment of the Court, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money that might be recovered for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than July 30, 2026, to the Notice Administrator, in accordance with the instructions included in the full Notice. Please note that if you decide to exclude yourself from the Class, you may be time-barred from asserting the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose. Under Rule 23(e)(4) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the Court has discretion whether to allow a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class if there is a settlement or judgment in the Action.

You may obtain further information by directing your inquiry in writing or by telephone to the Notice Administrator at the address above. Requests for exclusion from the Class must be sent to the Notice Administrator by mail and cannot be made by telephone or email.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT: United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

SOURCE Johnson Van Kwawegen LLP