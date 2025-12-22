Johnson Van Kwawegen LLP Announces Securities Litigation Leader Chad Johnson as Co-Founding Partner

Chad Johnson to join Jeroen van Kwawegen to accelerate the firm's rise as a premier global investor-rights litigation firm

Three partners to depart Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP alongside Chad

NEW YORK and WILMINGTON, Del. and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Van Kwawegen LLP (also known as "JVK Law" or "JVK") today announced that Chad Johnson, widely recognized as one of the nation's leading securities litigators, will join the firm as Co-Founding Partner. Chad, the Managing Partner of Robbins Geller's New York City office, and a former Deputy Attorney General for the State of New York, will co-lead the firm alongside Co-Founding Partner Jeroen van Kwawegen, further strengthening Johnson Van Kwawegen's leadership team and capabilities.

Joining Chad are three additional partners who bring deep insight and experience as securities lawyers, further expanding Johnson Van Kwawegen's ability to represent the world's most sophisticated institutional investors, including asset managers, public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds – as well as whistleblowers and individual investors – in complex, high-stakes matters. Chad and these three additional partners leave Robbins Geller on the friendliest terms.

With offices in New York, Delaware, and California, Johnson Van Kwawegen is deeply rooted in the jurisdictions central to the world's most consequential corporate and governance disputes. Chad's addition, along with his incoming colleagues from Robbins Geller, significantly expands the firm's securities litigation capabilities, strengthens its national and international platform, and reinforces its position as a trial-ready, client-centered firm focused on shareholder and securities litigation, corporate governance, fiduciary duty matters, and precedent-setting investor disputes.

"Johnson Van Kwawegen represents exactly what institutional investors need right now – a modern, trial-ready firm of creative teams with the skill, independence, and clarity to take on the most consequential corporate misconduct cases of our time," said co-founding partner Chad Johnson. "I could not be more honored to partner with Jeroen to build a firm with a true "ownership" culture that will deliver exceptional results for clients across the globe and set new standards for accountability and investor protection."

"Chad is a close friend and rare talent – a leader who invests in building successful teams with decades of front line experience on all sides of securities law, an extraordinary record of recoveries, and a deep commitment to the rule of law and doing right by people," said co-founding partner Jeroen van Kwawegen. "Alongside Chad and the remarkable colleagues joining him, we are building a team with unmatched expertise, trial experience, and global relationships. Our collective leadership will accelerate our mission and expand the firm's capabilities, and I could not be more excited to build this firm together."

Jeroen and Chad share a professional history that spans over 20 years, including years together as colleagues at Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP. Together, they helm a team that stands among the most experienced and accomplished corporate governance, securities, and investor-rights litigation groups. With deep trial experience, firm leadership backgrounds, histories of building client relationships based on clear and transparent advice, and a shared commitment to investor protection and the rule of law, Chad and Jeroen are positioned to guide Johnson Van Kwawegen through a period of rapid growth given increased investor demand for thought leadership and high-impact advocacy.

Joining Chad in his exciting move are Noam Mandel, Desiree Cummings, and Jonathan Zweig – an elite group of experienced securities lawyers all of whom most recently were partners in the NYC office of Robbins Geller. Earlier in his career, Noam was an attorney with BLB&G where he focused on case development, evaluation, and prosecution. Desiree and Jonathan each served as Assistant Attorneys General in the Investor Protection Bureau of the New York Attorney General's Office where they successfully prosecuted cases to protect the investing public. Noam, Desiree, and Jonathan will be based in New York, where they will use their many years of experience to deliver strategic, forward-looking advocacy and counsel to clients.

About Chad Johnson

Chad Johnson, former Managing Partner of Robbins Geller's New York City office, and a former Deputy Attorney General for the State of New York, brings more than 30 years of distinguished experience in securities litigation and fiduciary-duty cases. He has served as a securities-fraud prosecutor, a defense lawyer, and a plaintiffs' attorney, giving him a rare 360° perspective on litigation strategy.

Chad has secured over $9 billion in private-sector investor recoveries, including in landmark cases such as WorldCom, Dell, and major RMBS matters. His public-service tenure included historic RMBS recoveries of $16.65 billion from Bank of America and $13 billion from JPMorgan Chase, among the largest financial recoveries in U.S. history. Other notable recoveries include:

$6+ billion recovered in the WorldCom securities litigation

$1 billion recovered in the Dell Class V litigation

$627 million recovered in the Wachovia securities litigation

$311 million recovered in the Williams securities litigation

$208 million recovered in the Washington Mutual securities litigation

$122 million recovered in the Viacom stockholders litigation

$100 million recovered in the Pattern Energy stockholders litigation

Earlier in his career, Chad chaired Quinn Emanuel's Institutional Investor Litigation practice and before that was a partner with Latham & Watkins. He earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan. Recognized as a trusted advisor and thought leader, Chad is sought out by institutional investors and boards alike for his strategic insight, expertise, and proven ability to deliver results in complex, high-stakes matters.

About Johnson Van Kwawegen LLP

Johnson Van Kwawegen is a client-centered, trial-ready investor rights firm representing institutional investors in high-stakes securities and corporate governance litigation. With offices in New York, Delaware, and California, Johnson Van Kwawegen combines deep governance and securities litigation expertise with the ability to litigate complex matters to judgment. Under the leadership of co-founding partners Jeroen van Kwawegen and Chad Johnson – whose combined careers include more than $13 billion in investor recoveries and landmark corporate governance rulings – Johnson Van Kwawegen is equipped to handle the most complex and consequential corporate disputes.

