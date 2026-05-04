JOIN PLANET FITNESS AND RESET & RECOVER WITH FREE MASSAGE AMENITIES ALL MONTH LONG

Limited-Time Offer from Now Through May 15 Invites New and Existing Members to Focus on Their Physical & Mental Health in Time for Mental Health Awareness Month

HAMPTON, N.H., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness center operators with more members than any other fitness brand, is offering a limited-time membership deal to help new members reset and recover. Starting today through May 15, new members who sign up for the Classic Card membership for just $1 down and $15 a month* will receive complimentary access to the Black Card Spa® massage amenities for the entire month of May.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and studies show regular physical activity can improve memory, reduce anxiety and depression, and improve overall brain health. To help encourage members to prioritize their wellbeing, all new and existing Classic Card members can also access massages through the following amenities:

Massage Chairs : Planet Fitness' massage chairs offer the soothing benefits of a massage – from light pressure to deep-tissue kneading – so users can enjoy the benefits without the price tag of a personal masseuse.

Planet Fitness' massage chairs offer the soothing benefits of a massage – from light pressure to deep-tissue kneading – so users can enjoy the benefits without the price tag of a personal masseuse. HydroMassage®: Elevate recovery and wellness with Planet Fitness' innovative water massage. HydroMassage® offers a relaxing experience that can be used before or after a workout to relieve tight muscles or cool them down. The jets move up and down the body, delivering wave-like streams of heated water.

Beyond these offerings, Planet Fitness members have access to a range of amenities to support overall wellness such as high-quality cardio and strength equipment, a selection of workouts in the Planet Fitness app, free in-club fitness training, and deals and discounts with partners through PF Perks. With the PF Black Card® starting at just $24.99 a month*, members have access to the Black Card Spa® in addition to access to all 2,800+ Planet Fitness locations and the ability to bring a friend for free.

For more information or to join online, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/planetfitness) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@planetfitness).

*Offer expires May 15, 2026. Classic memberships begin at $15 and PF Black Card® memberships begin at $24.99, billed monthly. Enrollment fee may apply. Memberships may include 12-month commitment. State and local taxes may apply. Subject to annual membership fee of up to $59. Prices may vary depending on location. Payment with a credit card may be subject to a surcharge. Free hydro-massage or chair massage available only to new and existing Classic Card members and must be redeemed by May 31, 2026. Limit one per Classic Card member per day, subject to availability and restrictions. Must be 18 years old to enroll, or 13-17 with parent/guardian. State and local restrictions on tanning frequency with the PF Black Card® memberships apply. Participating US locations only. Locations independently owned and operated. See club for details.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness clubs in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.