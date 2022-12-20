Join the GREEN Revolution in Skincare. Discover the Beauty Secrets of VERDERMIS

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VERDERMIS is a result-oriented skincare line that capitalizes on the hottest trend in the skincare industry today – The Green Revolution. VERDERMIS products are based on the best ingredients that mother-nature has to offer. The first collection by VERDERMIS is based on high-quality Hemp Seed Oil (which is a cold pressed oil derived from the seeds of the Cannabis Sativa Plant) along with other anti-aging ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Peptides, and Vitamins.

The cultivation of hemp began more than 10,000 years ago when ancient Chinese and Indian civilizations discovered that hemp seed is high in protein, vitamins, and essential fatty amino acids and therefore generates major therapeutic benefits. Today, Hemp Oil is in high demand for cosmetics, skincare, and alternative medicines worldwide and it has been a staple in the beauty industry for years. VERDERMIS Products are NOT CBD and contain NO THC. They do contain a rich blend of anti-aging nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and antioxidants. They also contain both omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, which are widely recognized for their age-defying properties.

"The benefits of Hemp Seed Oil are huge and well documented" says Joe, VERDERMIS's spokesperson. "Hemp Seed Oil has been known for years for its skin nourishing and moisturizing properties. It balances uneven skin and optimizes the skin's hydration level. It stimulates cell renewal and contains omega 3 and 6 fatty acids that are rare and known for their anti-aging benefits" he continues. "At VERDERMIS we look above and beyond Hemp Seed Oil and our future collections will be inspired by botanical and organic elements".

VERDERMIS's hero product is the Instant Facelift Cream. This revolutionary product generates instant Facelift effect, and it is a safe, non-invasive, and affordable alternative to expensive facial procedures and injections. VERDERMIS Facelift Cream is a potent formula loaded with peptides and vitamins that within minutes after application minimizes one's wrinkles and fine-lines, generating a remarkable Facelift Effect as wrinkles and fine-lines disappear and under-eye bags are vastly minimized.

VERDERMIS's skincare products are proudly made in the USA in an FDA registered laboratory by top skincare specialists. VERDERMIS skincare is Vegan, Paraben Free, and NOT tested on animals. VERDERMIS products are sold worldwide at fine retailers, pharmacies, nature shops, online, and on TV.

