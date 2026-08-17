Jollibee Debuts Its First Franchise Restaurant in California, Advancing U.S. Growth Strategy

New Roseville location marks the first restaurant in a 24-unit development agreement across California, Nevada and Texas

WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand beloved for its comforting classics, distinct flavors, and heartfelt hospitality, debuted its first franchise location in California on Friday, August 7, 2026. The landmark opening marks a pivotal milestone in Jollibee's North American expansion strategy as the brand leverages multi-unit franchising to accelerate its growth across key markets in both the U.S. and Canada.

Joy to Roseville! Jollibee's first franchise location in California opened its doors on Friday, August 7. Located at 1913 Douglas Blvd., the new Jollibee restaurant marks the first store delivered under a 24-unit franchise-development agreement that spans Northern California, Nevada, and Texas.

Located at 1913 Douglas Blvd., the new Jollibee Roseville store marks the first location delivered under a 24-unit franchise-development agreement that spans Northern California, Nevada, and Texas. The expansion will be led by franchisees Sanjive Datta, a seasoned business leader and multi-unit franchise operator, and Ajay Chopra, an entrepreneurial executive with nearly 30 years of experience building and growing companies. They will work alongside Operating Partner Paul Avila, a multi-unit restaurant operator with leadership experience across major QSR brands.

The Roseville location also builds on Jollibee's deep history in Northern California, which began in 1998 with the opening of its first U.S. restaurant in nearby Daly City. It follows the recent opening of Jollibee's Downtown San Francisco restaurant, further strengthening the brand's presence in the region through both company-operated and franchised locations. The franchise group plans to open its next locations in Fort Worth and the Sacramento area , followed by an anticipated pace of two to three restaurants annually beginning in 2028.

"Roseville is an exciting milestone for Jollibee as we continue to bring our one-of-a-kind dining experience to more communities across the country," said Beth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "This opening reflects the momentum behind our franchising program and the strength of the experienced operators joining us in our mission to spread joy through great-tasting food, warm service and meaningful guest experiences."

Jollibee's franchise expansion is backed by industry-leading unit economics, including an average unit volume (AUV) of $4.9 million across its North American system. Since launching its North American franchising program, the brand has attracted top-tier franchise groups seeking to build capitalize on Jollibee's passionate customer following, strong category performance, and broad consumer appeal.

Beyond California, Nevada and Texas, Jollibee has identified Florida, New York and the Northeast as priority growth markets. Franchising will play an important role as the brand expands its footprint and introduces more guests to its signature Chickenjoy fried chicken, Chicken Sandwiches, Peach Mango Pie and other delicious menu items.

To support this expansion, Jollibee is seeking experienced multi-unit operators who share its commitment to operational excellence, people-focused leadership and local community engagement. Franchisees receive comprehensive training and restaurant support, backed by Jollibee's strong customer loyalty and growing North American presence. Learn more about the program and application requirements at http://www.jollibeefoods.com/franchising.

As a testament to its broadening consumer appeal, USA TODAY recently named Jollibee "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America" for the third consecutive year (July 2026). The brand's momentum is further reinforced by global recognition, including being named to the prestigious 2026 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list and ranking among the Top 10 Industry Leaders in Food & Drink on Time's inaugural short list. With more than 100 locations across North America, Jollibee continues to grow and stand out in one of the world's most competitive restaurant markets.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) ( the "Company" ) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio that includes 20 brands ( the "Jollibee Group" ) with over 10,700 stores and cafés across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), Shabu All Day (70%), bubble tea brand Milksha (51%), and SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%) The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S., and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a five-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

SOURCE Jollibee