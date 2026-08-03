Jollibee Welcomes Swarms of Delighted Fans at the Grand Opening of Its New Downtown San Francisco Location, Marking a Truly Joyful Milestone for the Brand

Jollibee's new home in the heart of the city is its 13 th in the Bay Area, offering the brand's iconic Chickenjoy fried chicken, Chicken Sandwiches and Peach Mango Pies to both loyal fans and first-time guests.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant sensation recently hailed "the best fast-food fried chicken in America" by USA TODAY for the third straight year, celebrated the debut of its new location in downtown San Francisco, California on Friday, July 31, 2026. The highly anticipated opening day attracted hundreds of hungry customers who wanted to be among the city's first to get their hands on Jollibee's mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken, Chicken Sandwiches and Peach Mango Pies. Located at 934 Market Street, just steps from the Powell Street BART station, the celebration was marked with immense joy and excitement as both fans and curious first-timers greeted the brand's arrival with open arms.

Eager fans wait in line outside the new Jollibee restaurant at 934 Market St. in downtown San Francisco on Friday, July 31, 2026. The new location marks the brand's 13th store in the Bay Area and 111th in the United States. (Photo: Jollibee) The Jollibee mascot poses with excited customers outside the new downtown San Francisco restaurant at 934 Market St. on Friday, July 31, 2026. Jollibee was recently named America’s “best fast-food fried chicken” by USA Today for the third consecutive year. (Photo: Jollibee) Customers celebrate at the grand opening of the new Jollibee location at 934 Market St. in downtown San Francisco on Friday, July 31, 2026. Both fans and first-time guests enjoyed lively music, free merch and photo ops with the brand's iconic Jolly Bee mascot. (Photo: Jollibee)

"Celebrating the community that first welcomed us to the U.S. nearly 30 years ago – one that has as much heart for our iconic brand as we do – makes this occasion truly special," said Beth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "We are elated to see the incredible response from this vibrant downtown community. We cannot wait to continue serving as the ultimate go-to spot for fried chicken – and more! – right here in the heart of San Francisco."

Longtime Jollibee fans began lining up at the restaurant's doors around 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening, waiting almost 14 hours for the doors to open on Friday morning at 9 a.m. The first in line was Mission Street resident Cristy Egamino, who brought her family to the opening. "I have a twin, and our first birthday party was at Jollibee," said Egamino. "I'm very excited for this opening. The first thing I'm ordering is Chickenjoy, of course!"

Not only did dedicated fans wait in line for hours to try Jollibee's delicious menu items, but curious first-time guests also joined the massive queue, eager to see what the buzz was all about. First timer Maximillion Stringfellow was encouraged to join the line by a friend. "My friend invited me to the opening; she told me Jollibee is a really fun experience, people are very nice and the food is really good, especially the Chickenjoy," said Stringfellow.

Jollibee's cheerful store team welcomed crowds that wrapped around the bustling Market Street corridor, serving a diverse mix of daily commuters, local families, and curious foodies. Eager guests were treated with lively music and Jolly Merch Shop goodies, and fans cheered when the Jollibee mascot made its dancing debut. Downtown residents were thrilled to finally have their own Jollibee outpost, adding to the brand's strong regional presence. The Bay Area's 13 stores include the first U.S. location in Daly City and Jollibee's most recent California opening in Stockton.

For those eager to visit the new Jollibee Downtown San Francisco, here are the key details:

Address : 934 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

: 934 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94102 Hours of Operation : 9AM to 10PM, seven days a week

: 9AM to 10PM, seven days a week How To Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out, digital ordering through the Jollibee website and app, and catering.

This location will offer dine-in, take-out, digital ordering through the Jollibee website and app, and catering. What To Order – Jollibee's most popular menu items include: Chickenjoy ( Original and Spicy ): The brand's famous bone-in fried chicken that's crispy, juicy, and bursting with flavor; it comes with a side of silky, savory gravy for delicious dipping with every bite. Chicken Sandwich ( Original and Spicy ): A 100% white-meat chicken breast fillet slow-marinated and double hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside; it is served on a toasted brioche bun spread with Jollibee's signature umami mayo. The spicier version features a sriracha mayo and is topped with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. Peach Mango Pie : This iconic treat features a crispy, golden-brown crust filled with a delightful combination of sweet, juicy peaches and ripe mangoes. The perfect balance of textures and flavors makes this hand-held pie a truly irresistible snack or dessert. Pineapple Quencher : Boasting a genuine pineapple flavor that's both vibrant and satisfying, this signature Jollibee beverage is the perfect complement to any Jollibee meal; it can also be enjoyed all on its own as a perfectly refreshing pick-me-up. New Chicken Nuggets : The brand's latest launch will be available soon at the new San Francisco location. The new nuggets are made with 100% all-white meat chicken breast and fried to crispy, golden perfection. The nuggets come in 5-piece, 8-piece, 15-piece, and 30-piece options, served in their own mini buckets fit for any occasion.

Jollibee's most popular menu items include:

Jollibee's Downtown San Francisco store is its 111th location in the US. Jollibee is rapidly growing its fanbase across North America by offering delicious-tasting food at a great value that is always served with joy. Jollibee will continue to expand its California footprint, with the cities of Oxnard and Elk Grove each set to get their very first Jollibee in the coming months.

As Jollibee continues to take the U.S. by storm, be sure to follow along at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on upcoming store openings, new product launches and other exciting news and announcements. To unlock new and exciting deals and freebies, sign up for Jollibee Rewards, a free loyalty program tailor-made for the brand's super fans.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) ( the "Company" ) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio that includes 19 brands ( the "Jollibee Group" ) with over 10,000 stores and cafés across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S., and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a five-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

SOURCE Jollibee