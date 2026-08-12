Jordan Davis to Headline Red Bull Jukebox Texas, Bringing Fan-Powered Country Music Experience to Dallas on August 20

Jordan Davis, Danielle Bradbery and Sammy Arriaga take the stage at The Bomb Factory. Fans shape the headlining setlist through live voting.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Red Bull Jukebox Texas

WHEN: Thursday, August 20, 2026

WHERE: The Bomb Factory | Dallas, Texas

PERFORMERS: Jordan Davis, Danielle Bradbery and Sammy Arriaga

HOST: Josh "Bru" Brubaker

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull Jukebox Texas is bringing a first-of-its-kind, fan-powered country music experience to Dallas on Thursday, August 20, featuring a headline performance from award-winning country artist Jordan Davis at The Bomb Factory. Joining Davis and his full band for the live event are country artists Danielle Bradbery and Sammy Arriaga, with Josh "Bru" Brubaker serving as host.

Unlike a traditional concert, Red Bull Jukebox Texas puts fans in control of the experience, allowing the audience to influence Jordan's setlist through live voting. From song selections to unforgettable moments on stage, fans will help shape the show in real time, creating a one-of-a-kind performance experience – with maybe even some surprise moments in store.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

Media are invited to attend Red Bull Jukebox Texas for opportunities including:

Event coverage and live performance access



Photo and video opportunities onsite



Media interested in attending or requesting access should contact:

Lindsey Lowe

[email protected]

ABOUT RED BULL JUKEBOX

Red Bull Jukebox is an extraordinary concert where the fans decide what songs are played from the artists' catalog, and how they are played, allowing fans to experience a show in a completely new way. For over two decades, Red Bull has supported artists and local communities worldwide through live events, workshops, and artist collaborations, with this year marking the debut of Red Bull Jukebox in Texas.

SOURCE Red Bull Media House