The first Skinny Mixes Creator Series release turns a true fan connection into a zero-sugar Rainbow Sherbet flavor made for Tonya and her community.

CLEARWATER, Fla, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan's Skinny Mixes, a leading innovator in zero-sugar beverage enhancers, announced the launch of Daydream Syrup, a new Rainbow Sherbet-inspired flavor created in collaboration with longtime brand partner and content creator Tonya Spanglo. The launch marks the first product in the Skinny Mixes Creator Series, a new platform designed to bring creator ideas, routines and communities to life through one-of-a-kind flavors.

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes Launches Daydream Syrup with Creator Tonya Spanglo

Daydream Syrup blends bright notes of orange, raspberry and lime with a smooth, creamy sherbet finish. With zero sugar, the syrup makes it easy to add playful, nostalgic flavor to water, sparkling water and other everyday drinks.

A Daydream Years in the Making

The collaboration began organically, with Tonya first discovering Skinny Mixes as a customer and genuine fan of the brand. She began incorporating the products into her daily routines and social content, sharing recipes that resonated with her audience and helped foster connection within the bariatric community. Over time, that relationship developed into a long-term creative partnership built around trust, shared ideas, and a mutual love of making hydration more fun.

Daydream brings that evolution full circle. Tonya contributed to the flavor and creative direction, helping shape a product designed to feel personal to her while remaining inviting to the wider Skinny Mixes community.

"Tonya's relationship with Skinny Mixes started in the most authentic way: she was a customer who genuinely loved the products and made them part of her everyday life," said Dana Paris, Chief Commercial Officer of Jordan's Skinny Mixes. "Daydream celebrates everything that grew from that connection. It is joyful, personal and community-driven, and it sets the tone for what we want the Creator Series to become."

Bright Flavor, Made for Everyday Hydration

Inspired by the colorful, feel-good nostalgia of classic rainbow sherbet, Daydream makes everyday hydration feel a little more fun. It can be used to create flavorful drinks at home, including Tonya's signature Rainbow Refresher:

• Rainbow Refresher: Combine sparkling water, Daydream Syrup and a squeeze of fresh lime for a bright, bubbly drink with a creamy citrus finish.

"Skinny Mixes completely changed the way I approached my weight-loss journey. Instead of feeling like I had to give up the coffees, flavored waters, teas, and desserts I loved, I found simple swaps that worked with my goals and became sustainable habits I could genuinely enjoy. Sharing those recipes and building this community has been so fulfilling, and I never imagined it would lead to creating a flavor of my own. Daydream is fun, nostalgic, and truly a dream come true, and I hope my community can taste how much heart we put into it," said Tonya Spanglo.

The First Release in the Skinny Mixes Creator Series

Daydream introduces the Skinny Mixes Creator Series, an ongoing collaboration platform centered on the people who use the brand, inspire new ideas and bring flavor into their communities every day. Each release will pair the product-development expertise of Skinny Mixes with a creator's distinct point of view, giving consumers new flavors with authentic stories behind them.

Availability

Jordan's Skinny Mixes Daydream Syrup will be available beginning August 18, 2026, at www.SkinnyMixes.com.

About Jordan's Skinny Mixes

Jordan's Skinny Mixes offers the widest variety of low- and no-sugar enhancers to create delicious drinks and desserts that elevate everyday routines. Jordan's Skinny Mixes aims to elevate life's daily rituals without sacrificing fun or flavor, offering a range of sugar-free products including Coffee Syrups, Water Enhancing Syrups, Cocktail Mixes, on-the-go Flavor Bursts, and Sauces for enjoyment from morning till night. Jordan's Skinny Mixes is available across mass and grocery retailers, Amazon, and SkinnyMixes.com. To learn more, please visit SkinnyMixes.com and follow @skinnymixes on TikTok and Instagram.

Press Contact:

Dana Paris

9178062537

www.skinnymixes.com/

SOURCE Jordan’s Skinny Mixes