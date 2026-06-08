Jorge Di Paola, MD, to Lead Versiti Blood Research Institute as Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer

Nationally recognized physician-scientist and longtime collaborator joins Versiti executive leadership team to guide the next phase of blood health research and innovation

MILWAUKEE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti announced today that after an extensive national search, Jorge Di Paola, MD, an internationally recognized physician-scientist, hematology researcher and academic leader, has been appointed executive vice president and chief scientific officer for Versiti. Effective October 1st, he will direct the globally recognized Versiti Blood Research Institute (VBRI), lead as a member of Versiti's executive team, and serve as both Associate Dean of Research and Professor of Pediatrics at Medical College of Wisconsin.

Jorge Di Paola, MD

Di Paola currently serves as professor of pediatrics and molecular genetics and genomics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, where he is division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology and holder of the Elizabeth Finney McDonnell Endowed Chair in Pediatric Hematology Oncology. His research has helped advance understanding of inherited bleeding disorders, platelet biology, genomics, and blood diseases, and he has authored more than 200 scientific publications.

A longtime collaborator with Versiti investigators, Di Paola has worked alongside VBRI researchers for more than two decades, including scientific collaborations connected to the landmark NIH-funded Zimmerman Program focused on von Willebrand disease and blood disorders research. Since 2018, he has served as an adjunct investigator at the VBRI.

"Jorge is a deeply respected scientist, physician and leader whose work has helped shape the field of hematology and blood research," said Chris Miskel, president and CEO of Versiti. "What makes this especially meaningful for Versiti is that Jorge already knows our mission, our people and the scientific culture that defines the VBRI. He understands how discovery, clinical care and partnership come together to improve lives. We are grateful that he will help lead the next chapter of research and innovation at Versiti."

Di Paola's scientific and leadership accomplishments span research, clinical medicine, mentorship, and national scientific leadership. He currently serves as deputy editor of Blood, one of the field's leading peer-reviewed journals, and previously served as president of the American Society of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. He also has held leadership roles with the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis, as well as on multiple National Institutes of Health programs and study sections.

In addition to his scientific contributions, Di Paola is widely recognized for building and mentoring physician-scientist training programs and expanding translational research initiatives. At Washington University School of Medicine, he helped lead significant growth in pediatric hematology-oncology research, clinical trials, and faculty recruitment.

"Versiti has been an important part of my scientific career for many years," Di Paola said. "I have had the opportunity to collaborate with extraordinary investigators across the VBRI and witness firsthand the institute's growth, scientific rigor, and commitment to advancing blood health. This is a remarkable moment for blood research and translational medicine, and I believe Versiti is uniquely positioned to help shape the future of the field through discovery, innovation, and collaboration."

The VBRI is internationally recognized for discoveries and advances in transfusion medicine, blood disorders, genomics, transplantation, cellular therapies, and related fields. Di Paola will lead the institute's scientific strategy and research growth efforts while helping strengthen collaborations across academic medicine, healthcare, and biomedical research.

About Versiti

Versiti is a national leader in blood health innovation, formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of healthcare partners nationwide. Versiti provides innovative solutions in transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each customer. Together, these efforts support improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care and greater efficiency for healthcare systems. For more information, visit Versiti.org.

SOURCE Versiti, Inc.