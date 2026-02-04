Federal Funding Bill Commits $3 Million to Versiti Blood Research Institute Expansion

Bipartisan support advances life-saving discovery for patients nationwide

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The federal government funding bill, signed into law on Feb. 3, includes $3 million in support of the Versiti Blood Research Institute (VBRI) expansion in Wauwatosa, Wis.

The bipartisan investment will help fund a new facility addition that accelerates groundbreaking research into cancer, bleeding disorders, clotting conditions, and cellular therapies. This federal support builds on Wisconsin's $10 million state commitment approved in 2023, underscoring a national pledge to deepen understanding and elevate care for blood diseases and cancers.

"This investment honors the partnership between science and community," said Chris Miskel, president and CEO of Versiti. "Versiti Blood Research Institute expands hope for families throughout the United States facing blood cancers, hemophilia, sickle cell disease, and countless other conditions. We're grateful for the broad bipartisan support that recognizes blood health research as vital to Wisconsin and the nation."

VBRI is recognized as one of the world's leading blood health research centers, connecting global scientists, biotechnology partners, and federal research support in service of discovery. VBRI researchers develop treatments that save lives on battlefields, in operating rooms, and at bedsides across America—from innovative hemorrhage treatments that protect military personnel to breakthrough personalized cancer therapies and ongoing gene therapy trials offering new hope to patients with hemophilia A.

The 79,000-square-foot expansion will house cutting-edge laboratories where scientists advance cures for blood diseases, roughly doubling VBRI's research capacity and accelerating the development of next-generation therapies. The expansion is on track to be completed and open to researchers in late 2026. Versiti, headquartered in Milwaukee, has more than 2,700 employees at its locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin. For more information, visit Versiti.org/InvestingInHope.

About Versiti

Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our healthcare partners nationally. We provide innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit versiti.org.

SOURCE Versiti, Inc.