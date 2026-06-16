Joseph & Norinsberg Files Amended Complaint Against Stella McCartney and LVMH Alleging Retaliation After Medical Leave

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph & Norinsberg LLC, a leading New York City employment law firm representing employees in workplace discrimination, civil rights, and wrongful termination matters, today filed an amended complaint in the Southern District of New York against Stella McCartney America Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and CEO Amandine Ohayon, adding claims arising from the termination of Andrew Dershaw on May 22, 2026—four days after his return from medically prescribed leave.

The original complaint, filed April 20, 2026, in the Southern District of New York, alleged pay discrimination, national origin discrimination, and whistleblower retaliation spanning Mr. Dershaw's 15-year tenure. Among the central allegations: Defendants paid him a base salary of $235,000 while his female predecessor earned more than $400,000 for the same role, and retaliated against him after he refused to facilitate a pricing scheme that the company's own Chief Digital Officer had warned in writing was "anti-competitive and illegal."

According to the complaint, three days before Mr. Dershaw's return, Defendants' own counsel confirmed in writing they would restore him to his role and comply with their legal obligations. On his first call back, two senior executives confirmed he would return to the same responsibilities and outlined a three-to-five-week transition plan. Four days later, he was fired.

Defendants cited alleged attendance issues, including a brief visit to a company sample sale during his lunch break and two medical appointments in his first week back from medical leave. The complaint notes Mr. Dershaw was the first person in the office every day that week, was emailing European colleagues at 6:30 a.m. the morning before his termination, and had never once in 15 years been required to account for how he spent his lunch hour.

The amended complaint also expands the joint employer theory against LVMH, alleging that LVMH's operational control over Stella McCartney continued through and beyond its equity repurchase in early 2025, and citing Ohayon's subsequent appointment as CEO of Givenchy as evidence that executive authority remained interconnected between the entities.

"Fifteen years, a $40 million business, written commitment from their own counsel, and four days after he walked back through the door, they handed him a termination letter over a lunch break. This is what retaliation looks like when a company believes it won't be held accountable. We intend to prove otherwise."

— Bennitta L. Joseph, Esq., Founding Partner, Joseph & Norinsberg LLC

The amended complaint asserts claims under the Equal Pay Act, New York Labor Law § 194, the NYSHRL, the NYCHRL, and New York Labor Law § 740 (whistleblower retaliation), seeking back pay, front pay, compensatory and punitive damages, liquidated damages of up to 300% of wages under NYLL § 198(1-a), and attorneys' fees.

About Joseph & Norinsberg LLC

Joseph & Norinsberg LLC is a New York City-based employment law firm founded by Bennitta L. Joseph and Jon L. Norinsberg, representing employees in discrimination, harassment, whistleblower retaliation, and wrongful termination matters.

SOURCE Joseph & Norinsberg