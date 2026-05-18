Joseph & Norinsberg LLC Files Federal Lawsuit Against Accenture LLP Alleging Race and Religious Discrimination, Retaliation, and Violations of the CROWN Act

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph & Norinsberg LLC today announced the filing of a federal complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Case No. 1:26-cv-03983-MMG, on behalf of plaintiff Joseph M. Nelzy against defendant Accenture LLP. The complaint asserts claims of racial and religious discrimination, hostile work environment, and retaliation arising from the plaintiff's employment at Accenture.

Mr. Nelzy, a Cornell University graduate, was employed by Accenture from July 2018 until his termination on April 10, 2025—a tenure of approximately seven years. During that period, the complaint alleges, Mr. Nelzy received multiple promotions and performance recognition, including designation as a top performer, until 2020, when he began growing his hair into dreadlocks—a sacred vow to God rooted in his Rastafarian faith. The complaint further alleges that Mr. Nelzy's Rastafarian dreadlocks constitute a sincerely held religious observance and a protective hairstyle within the meaning of applicable law, and that he experienced adverse employment actions in connection with that protected characteristic.

The complaint asserts nine causes of action under federal, state, and local law, including: racial discrimination and retaliation under 42 U.S.C. § 1981; racial and religious discrimination, retaliation, and failure to accommodate under the New York State Human Rights Law (N.Y. Exec. Law § 296); racial and religious discrimination and retaliation under the New York City Human Rights Law (N.Y.C. Admin. Code § 8-107); and discrimination based on a protective hairstyle in violation of the CROWN Act (N.Y. Exec. Law §§ 292(37)–(38), 296). The plaintiff has also filed a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and intends to seek leave to amend the complaint to incorporate those claims upon receipt of a Notice of Right to Sue.

In support of its claims, the complaint references a recorded conversation between the plaintiff and a director at Accenture in which, according to the complaint, the director made statements acknowledging that the plaintiff's dreadlocks were a factor in staffing and advancement decisions at the company.

The complaint alleges that Mr. Nelzy raised formal internal complaints about the alleged discriminatory treatment with Accenture's Inclusion & Diversity leadership and Human Resources in February 2025, and that his employment was terminated on April 10, 2025—57 days after those complaints were lodged. Accenture attributed the termination to company downsizing. The complaint alleges the stated reason was pretextual.

"This is one of the most clear-cut cases of race and religious discrimination I have seen in my career," said John J. Meehan, Lead Counsel and Partner at Joseph & Norinsberg. "Joseph Nelzy gave seven years of his career to this company, earned every promotion, and was fired not because of what he did, but who he is. A Rastafarian's dreadlocks are no different under the law than a Christian's cross, a Jewish person's yarmulke, or a Muslim's hijab. They are a sacred religious observance, and an employer that punishes an employee for them is breaking the law—full stop."

The complaint seeks declaratory relief, compensatory and punitive damages, lost wages and benefits, attorneys' fees, and other relief as the Court may deem appropriate.

About Joseph & Norinsberg LLC

Joseph & Norinsberg LLC is a New York City-based employment law firm founded by Bennitta L. Joseph and Jon L. Norinsberg. The firm represents employees in workplace discrimination, sexual harassment, whistleblower retaliation, wage and hour, and wrongful termination matters across New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

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