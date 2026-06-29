Journey through the birth of dynastic China

Beijing, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

On an ordinary day more than 3,000 years ago, a diviner posed a question to the gods: Would it not rain? The answer came in the cracks of a turtle shell. At the time, the land that is now China was warmer and wetter than it is today, rich with rainfall and fertile soil. But the question inscribed on that oracle bone — No rain? — betrayed a deeper anxiety.

A bronze gui vessel with taotie motifs, reflecting the sophisticated bronze-casting techniques of the Shang Dynasty (c. 16th century-11th century BC).

For the rulers of the Shang Dynasty (c. 16th century-11th century BC), agriculture was the ground on which the kingdom stood. Drought and flood alike could bring famine, unrest and even the collapse of the state.

That fragment of divination, excavated millennia later, now sits inside a glass case at the Panlongcheng site in Wuhan, Hubei province, anchoring one of China's most compelling archaeological exhibitions this year.

Opened for the country's annual Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, Tracing Xia and Shang, an exhibition at the Panlongcheng Site Museum, gathers 163 artifacts from 35 museums and archaeological institutions across the country.

Together, they tell the story of how China's earliest dynasties, the Xia (c. 21st century-16th century BC) and the Shang, exchanged, negotiated and absorbed influences across distant regions, laying the foundations of an enduring civilization. The exhibition runs through Oct 18.

Its setting itself is part of that story. Rule of both Xia and Shang centered present-day Henan province in the heart of the Yellow River Basin. Once a thriving city during the Xia-Shang period, Panlongcheng stood not in that core area, but along the Yangtze River, hundreds of kilometers to the south.

Yet the bronzes unearthed here bear unmistakable ties to the royal centers of the north. "The bronze vessels found at Panlongcheng share forms and decorative patterns with those of the Central Plains," says Song Ruohong, the exhibition's curator."That tells us it was under direct influence, perhaps even direct administration, from the Shang capitals."

In her view, Panlongcheng represented an early model of Chinese governance: a political center extending its authority outward through regional strongholds. The exhibition follows that logic through three sections — Foundations of the Dynasty, Origins of Ritual and Music, and Pivot of the Four Quarters — tracing how power was built.

The first gallery begins with roofs and pipes. A single clay roof tile and a segment of ceramic drainage pipe sit near the entrance, humble objects suggesting something profound: by the Xia and Shang periods, China had already developed advanced construction techniques and water-management systems.

Agriculture, too, was becoming increasingly sophisticated. The exhibition displays charred seeds, bronze adzes used for cutting wood and bronze spades for turning soil.

These were tools of survival. But survival was becoming organized. By this period, craft production had begun shifting from household workshops to centralized industries overseen by royal or aristocratic authorities. Labor was becoming specialized. Regions were beginning to depend on one another.

Bronze casting makes that shift visible. One vessel on display, a ding from Anyang in Henan province, was made using whole casting in which molten bronze was poured into a complete mold. The seams of that mold remain visible along its sides.

Beside it stands a bronze gui from Panlongcheng, made using sectional casting, a more complex process in which separate parts were cast and later assembled.

"Sectional casting made the flourishing of later bronze culture possible," Song explains. "Without it, you would never see those massive, highly intricate ritual bronzes."

Some scholars, she adds, have suggested that something resembling an assembly line for bronze production may already have existed during the Shang.

The second gallery charts what those technical breakthroughs made possible. At its center stands what archaeologists call China's earliest bronze ding: a grid-patterned vessel from Erlitou, a site often associated with the Xia capital, and the oldest bronze ding yet discovered.

Nearby is its opposite: the smallest known bronze ding ever excavated, just 5.1 centimeters tall and weighing only 50 grams. Found in a child's tomb, it is exquisitely made, complete with a tiny lid. Archaeologists say it may have been a toy, or a mourning object left by grieving parents.

Elsewhere in the room is a ritual wine vessel belonging to Yazhang, a Shang general who died in battle during the reign of Wuding, a king of the late Shang. Its body bears a bronze relief of a large elephant sheltering a smaller one beneath its legs, a scene of tenderness rarely seen in Shang bronzes.

But not everything in this section is bronze. A massive pottery zun from the Dawenkou site bears a striking resemblance to the bronze ritual vessels displayed beside it.

"If people couldn't access bronze, they found other materials to imitate it," Song says. "They were still trying to move closer to the aesthetics and authority of the capital."

By then, ritual had become a language of power. And that raises the exhibition's most pressing question:How did dynasties like Xia and Shang extend themselves across such a vast landscape?

The final gallery offers one answer. Song holds that if local elites used the same ritual vessels as the center, it suggested they accepted the same hierarchy. That was how power traveled. Among the objects here, one has become a favorite among visitors: a Shang-era bronze gui unearthed in Shanxi province.

Shaped like a fierce beast, its ears, eyes and nose are sharply defined. At its base crouches a smaller creature, part horse, part deer. Archaeologists believe the animal may represent the totem of the Bing clan, a tribal group active in Shanxi during the Shang.

"Shanxi was a frontier," Song says."Part of it was under Shang control, but it was also close to hostile steppe groups. The Bing clan seems to have maintained friendly ties with the Shang king, perhaps ruling here on the dynasty's behalf."

But by the late Shang, as royal authority receded, that order began to fragment. Bronzes in the south developed regional styles of their own.

The exhibition closes with artifacts from the Yangtze basin, including the haunting bronze masks of Sanxingdui. Though they still relied on Shang casting techniques, their forms had become radically different.

"By then, the Shang court had turned eastward and loosened its control over the Yangtze. That was when Panlongcheng gradually declined. It was no longer a political outpost, but a place of trade," Song reflects.

To Zhang Jian, deputy director of the Zhengzhou Municipal Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, the bronzes themselves reveal the deeper logic of rule. "The dynasty maintained authority through rituals embodied in bronze vessels," he says. "That was the foundation of political legitimacy."

Yang Haiyan, deputy director of the Shandong University Museum, says the exhibition offers a rare map of how the Xia and Shang civilizations took shape. Her museum lent two top-tier national relics to the show.

In her view, the advanced pottery and jade craftsmanship of the eastern regions influenced distant cultures in ways only now becoming clear. It was this constant movement of ideas, materials and beliefs, she says, that produced the brilliance of early Chinese civilization.

For Song, that legacy endured far beyond the fall of the Shang. The ritual order and political hierarchy forged during the Xia and Shang would shape Chinese dynasties for the next several thousand years. Again and again, power would grow by drawing in the margins and extending outward, carried by shared symbols, bronze vessels and systems of belief.

SOURCE China Daily