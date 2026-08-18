Journyx Study Reveals Where the Fastest Growth in Commercial and Industrial Electricity Is Amid AI Data Center Boom

Texas recorded the largest absolute increase in both sectors, adding 37.5 million MWh of commercial and 64.8 million MWh of industrial sales.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Journyx's latest study examines the U.S. Energy Information Administration's state and sector-level electricity sales, tracking the 10-year change in commercial and industrial sales from 2015 to 2025, as well as preliminary 2026 data.

Commercial Electricity Growth in the Age of AI Industrial Electricity Growth by State

"As demand for AI data centers expands, electricity providers are under pressure to deliver increased capacity faster," said Curt Finch, founder of Journyx. "Meeting aggressive deadlines while tracking billing and work milestones requires accurate time tracking to ensure projects stay on schedule and are billed correctly."

Commercial Electricity Sales Grew in 30 States Over 10 Years

Electricity supplied to offices, hospitals, schools, data centers, and other service-providing customers

North Dakota recorded the fastest percentage increase (+83% to 11.5 million).

Virginia ranked second at 73%, the clearest connection between commercial sales growth and the data center boom.

Oregon, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming recorded increases of more than 40%.

Together, Texas and Virginia accounted for 44.6% of all state-level commercial sales growth.

D.C. recorded the steepest percentage decline at 12.2%. Connecticut and Hawaii followed with declines of 11.4% and 11.3%.

New York had the largest absolute decrease, with annual commercial sales falling by 5.1 million MWh.

Industrial Electricity Sales Declined in Most States Over 10 Years

Power supplied to facilities involved in producing, processing, or assembling goods, including factories, refineries, mines, and other goods-producing operations

New Mexico recorded the fastest percentage increase (+99% to 15.1 million MWh). North Dakota followed at 95.8%.

Texas ranked third by percentage, with growth of 58.8%. Its much larger starting point, however, made it the leader in absolute growth: The state accounted for more than half of industrial growth.

Washington recorded the largest percentage decline in industrial electricity sales (32% decrease to 8.5 million MWh).

Most current data? Commercial electricity sales were 3.3% higher from January through April 2026 than during the same four months of 2025. Explore the full analysis here.

About Journyx:

Journyx provides easy-to-use time tracking solutions for energy, utility, and other field-based organizations, helping customers accurately track employee and contractor time and turning everyday data into valuable business insights. Find more at journyx.com.

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SOURCE Journyx