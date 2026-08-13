JOVS Celebrates 8th Anniversary with Launch of Next-Gen Laser & EMS Anti-Aging Mask

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The beauty tech industry is entering a new era, and JOVS is at the forefront. Over the past eight years, JOVS has driven the transition from traditional LED to advanced laser technology for home use, establishing itself as a category pioneer in daily laser skincare. This August, as JOVS marks its 8th anniversary, it continues to push the boundaries of beauty tech innovation with the launch of JOVS 6D Laser and EMS Anti‑Aging Therapy Mask. This next‑generation device redefines what's possible in at‑home beauty care.

From LED to Professional-Grade Laser: A Category-Defining Evolution

The at‑home beauty tech market has grown rapidly, driven by consumers who want professional‑level results without the time, cost, and inconvenience of frequent clinic visits. Yet as expectations rise, so does the realization that conventional LED masks fall short. Most LED masks deliver only a single wavelength or low‑energy output that barely penetrates beyond the outermost skin layer. They may offer a momentary glow, but deeper concerns like visible wrinkles, sagging, and loss of firmness remain largely untouched by surface‑level light. JOVS recognized this disconnect early on: what users truly need is technology that goes deeper, not just another light‑emitting panel. That insight led JOVS to look beyond LED and toward laser, a proven technology used in clinical settings for decades, yet never before adapted for daily home use. By re‑engineering this advanced technology into a safe, wearable form, JOVS became the first brand to bring professional‑grade laser into the daily skincare routine, creating an entirely new category in at‑home anti‑aging.

JOVS 6D Laser & EMS Anti-Aging Therapy Mask: Clinical-Grade Technology for At-home Skincare

The JOVS 6D Mask combines laser and EMS microcurrent in a single hands‑free device. Its patented FPT™ chip emits focused 20‑degree laser beams across five wavelengths (660nm–1064nm and broad‑spectrum 400‑1200nm), each reaching different skin layers, from surface to deeper structural levels to support natural resilience. The integrated EMS system uses 10 electrodes with 2 waveform modes (daily skin care and deep lift), targeting key facial muscles to help maintain contours and firmness. The design conforms to facial contours, ensuring that emitters and electrodes sit flush against the skin, minimizing energy loss and maximizing delivery efficiency. This combination offers a streamlined approach to at‑home skincare, addressing both surface and structural concerns without complex routines.

Vision: Be Pro, Be Simple

JOVS encourages everyone to embrace every phase of life with pride and confidence. Supported by over 160 patents and a commitment to Be Pro, Be Simple, JOVS transforms professional-grade technology into at-home skincare, making beauty simpler, more effective, and truly for everyone.

Anniversary Discount

To celebrate JOVS 8th anniversary, use code JOVS2026 to save $160 on JOVS 6D Laser Light Therapy Mask here: https://bit.ly/45ZEdjk

About JOVS

Founded in 2018, JOVS is a global beauty tech leader with 160+ patents and FDA-cleared devices. We have since evolved into laser therapy mask products, launching the world's first FDA-cleared Laser Therapy Mask in 2023, which delivers six times greater precision than LED. In 2026, we introduced our cutting-edge 6D Laser & EMS Mask, combining deep-penetrating 1064 nm laser with full-face EMS lifting. Available in 35+ countries and 2,000+ retail locations, JOVS makes professional-grade rejuvenation simple and accessible.

Website: https://jovs.com/

SOURCE JOVS