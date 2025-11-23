JOVS Launches the World's First and Only FDA-Cleared Laser Mask, Disrupting the Red Light Therapy Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JOVS introduces the world's first — and only — FDA-cleared Laser Therapy Mask, redefining at-home anti-aging. Since its launch, it has become a global sensation, embraced by celebrities and influencers, and setting a new standard for home skincare devices.

Beyond LED: Laser That Targets Aging at the Source

Unlike LED masks that only affect the skin's surface, the JOVS Laser Mask uses medical-grade lasers and patented FPT™ technology to penetrate the dermis, addressing wrinkles, sagging, and dullness from the root. This breakthrough puts professional-grade laser skincare within reach at home.

Celebrity-Favorite, Viral Worldwide

A-listers, influencers, and dermatologists are raving about JOVS. Users report noticeable results in just 1 week — smoother fine lines, reduced dark circles, and firmer skin. Its zone-specific wavelengths (850nm, 660nm, 940nm, 1064nm) deliver targeted, effective, and safe treatment in a hands-free format.

Clinically Proven & Safe

Backed by FDA clearance and SGS testing, JOVS offers measurable results with uncompromised safety:

Visible results in just 1 week

Week 1: 64.9% noticed early signs of improved firmness and more resilient skin.

Week 2: 78.4% experienced visible lifting and contour enhancement, including a 9.58% increase in elasticity and 7.65% boost in firmness.

Week 4: 91.9% achieved significant tightening and overall skin revitalization, supported by a 10.1% rise in elasticity and 7.08% improvement in firmness.

Meanwhile, the laser energy penetrates the dermis without reaching the fat layer, so it does not cause facial fat loss.

Black Friday: Biggest Discount of the Year

JOVS is redefining home laser skincare — professional-grade, celebrity-approved results are now accessible to everyone.

