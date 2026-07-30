Joy's Island Spice Emerges as Breakout Brand in Premium Non-Alcoholic Beverages with Latest "No & Low Elixir of the Year" Honors

Young Caribbean-inspired beverage company captures its third major industry award of 2026 as premium zero-proof drinks and Caribbean flavors continue to reshape the beverage landscape.

WESTWOOD, N.J., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy's Island Spice continues its remarkable rise as one of the breakout brands in premium non-alcoholic beverages, earning two Gold Medals and the coveted "No & Low Elixir of the Year" award at the 2026 New Orleans Spirits Competition, presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation.

The latest recognition marks the company's third major industry award in 2026, following a Double Platinum Medal, and "Elixir of the Year" at the L.A. Spirits Awards and Double Gold honors at the New York International Non-Alcoholic Competition. Together, the awards establish Joy's Island Spice as one of the most decorated emerging brands in the rapidly expanding alcohol-free beverage category.

For a young independent company, the recognition represents more than medals. Judged by experienced beverage professionals, these competitions provide meaningful third-party validation of product quality, craftsmanship, and commercial potential—precisely the kind of credibility sought by retailers, distributors, restaurants, and hospitality buyers.

"This has been an extraordinary year for our company," said John Morris, Founder of Joy's Island Spice. "Every award reinforces what we've believed from the beginning—that authentic Caribbean flavors, prepared with exceptional ingredients and craftsmanship, deserve a place among the world's finest premium beverages. As a young brand, receiving this level of recognition from respected industry judges is incredibly rewarding."

Inspired by generations of Jamaican family tradition, Joy's Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir is crafted from vibrant hibiscus—known throughout the Caribbean as sorrel—fresh ginger, and an aromatic blend of warming island spices. Bright, tart, layered, and naturally complex, the elixir delivers the sophistication and ritual of a craft cocktail without alcohol. It can be enjoyed neat, mixed with sparkling water, or featured in elevated zero-proof cocktails and culinary creations.

The company's momentum reflects two of the strongest trends shaping today's food and beverage industry. The premium non-alcoholic category continues to experience explosive growth as sober-curious consumers seek sophisticated alternatives to alcohol, while Caribbean cuisine and flavors are enjoying unprecedented visibility across restaurants, cocktail programs, specialty retail, and consumer packaged goods. Joy's Island Spice sits squarely at the intersection of both movements.

The enthusiasm extended well beyond the judges' table in New Orleans. Throughout last week's beverage convention, buyers, bartenders, chefs, distributors, and fellow producers repeatedly stopped at the Joy's Island Spice booth to sample the award-winning elixir. Numerous attendees independently remarked that Joy's Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir was the standout product of the event, with many describing it as the best beverage they tasted during the convention.

"Those unsolicited reactions may be the most gratifying recognition of all," Morris added. "Awards are an incredible honor, but hearing experienced beverage professionals tell us we've created the most memorable product they tasted all week tells us we're building something truly special."

As premium non-alcoholic beverages continue their rapid evolution from niche category to mainstream staple, Joy's Island Spice is proving that authentic Caribbean heritage, exceptional craftsmanship, and uncompromising quality can create a new standard for alcohol-free beverages. With three major industry awards in one year—and growing enthusiasm from consumers and beverage professionals alike—the company is rapidly establishing itself as one of the category's most exciting emerging brands.

About Joy's Island Spice

Joy's Island Spice crafts award-winning premium non-alcoholic beverages inspired by generations of Jamaican family tradition. Its flagship Joy's Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir combines authentic Caribbean ingredients, natural botanicals, and bold island flavors to create sophisticated alcohol-free experiences for consumers, chefs, mixologists, and hospitality professionals. The company is committed to elevating Caribbean culinary heritage while helping redefine the future of premium non-alcoholic beverages.

Media Contact

John Morris

Founder, Joy's Island Spice

[email protected]

(908) 224-6900

www.joysislandspice.com

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SOURCE Spring Street Producers, LLC