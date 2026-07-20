Joy's Island Spice Wins Double Gold and "Elixir of the Year" at the 2026 International Non-Alcoholic Competition

Joy's Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir earns top honors, recognizing exceptional craftsmanship and the growing demand for premium non-alcoholic beverages.

WESTWOOD, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy's Island Spice, is proud to announce that its signature Joy's Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir has been awarded Double Gold and the coveted "Elixir of the Year" title at the 2026 International Non-Alcoholic Competition, one of the beverage industry's premier showcases for exceptional alcohol-free products. Joy's Island Spice continues to garner significant industry recognition as the demand for premium, zero-proof beverages gains momentum in the fastest growing drink segment.

Hibiscus Spritz

The Double Gold distinction is reserved for entries that receive unanimous top scores from the judging panel, while the "Elixir of the Year" award recognizes the competition's finest example of its category.

Inspired by generations of Jamaican family tradition, Joy's Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir is a sophisticated, non-alcoholic botanical beverage crafted from vibrant hibiscus (known throughout the Caribbean as sorrel), fresh ginger, and a carefully balanced blend of warming island spices. Bright, tart, aromatic, and naturally complex, it delivers the depth and ritual of a premium cocktail without alcohol. The elixir can be enjoyed on its own, served over ice with sparkling water, or used as a versatile ingredient in elevated zero-proof cocktails and culinary creations.

"This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it celebrates both our heritage and the future of premium non-alcoholic beverages," said John Morris, Founder of Joy's Island Spice. "Our family's recipe originated in Portland, Jamaica, where sorrel has long been shared during celebrations and holidays. We created Joy's Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir to bring that same sense of connection, craftsmanship, and hospitality to today's global consumers—whether they choose not to drink alcohol or simply want a more thoughtful, flavorful alternative."

The awards come as the sober curious movement continues to reshape beverage culture. Consumers are increasingly seeking premium, adult-oriented beverages that prioritize flavor, wellness, and social inclusion without sacrificing the experience of sharing a beautifully crafted drink. Restaurants, retailers, hotels, and specialty beverage buyers have responded by expanding their non-alcoholic selections to meet rapidly growing demand.

Joy's Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir has become a favorite among chefs, mixologists, and discerning consumers for its versatility and distinctive Caribbean flavor profile. Whether featured as the foundation of an award-winning zero-proof cocktail, paired with fine dining, or enjoyed as an everyday refreshment, the elixir offers a refined alternative for consumers seeking authenticity, quality, and memorable taste.

This recognition follows other accolades including the platinum medal at the 2026 L.A. Spirits Awards and the gold medal in 2024 at the World Alcohol-Free Awards in London.

With this latest recognition, Joy's Island Spice continues its mission of elevating traditional Caribbean flavors into the premium beverage category while helping redefine what exceptional non-alcoholic drinking can be.

About Joy's Island Spice

Joy's Island Spice is a specialty beverage company dedicated to crafting premium non-alcoholic products inspired by authentic Caribbean traditions. The company celebrates generations of Jamaican culinary heritage by producing award-winning beverages made with natural ingredients, bold flavors, and uncompromising craftsmanship. Its flagship Joy's Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir brings the richness of Caribbean hospitality to modern consumers seeking sophisticated alcohol-free experiences.

Media Contact

John Morris

Founder, Joy's Island Spice

[email protected]

(908) 224-6900

www.joysislandspice.com

SOURCE Spring Street Producers, LLC