J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital Welcomes Bruce N. Rogers, Ph.D. as Venture Partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital, the life sciences venture and growth equity arm within J.P. Morgan Asset Management, today announced the appointment of Bruce N. Rogers, Ph.D., as Venture Partner. Dr. Rogers will leverage his extensive background in medicinal chemistry, translational science, neuroscience, and immunology to develop and scale innovative companies with Life Sciences Private Capital.

Bruce N. Rogers

Dr. Rogers is a seasoned drug discovery and development expert with a strong track record of building innovative companies that deliver therapies across biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Rogers currently serves as President and CEO of an emerging precision immunology firm and a portfolio company of J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital.

Prior to that, Dr. Rogers was President of Morphic Therapeutic, where he originally joined as Chief Scientific Officer in 2016, built the company's platform, and delivered a portfolio of assets including MORF-057. Following Morphic's acquisition by Eli Lilly in 2024 for $3.2 billion, he transitioned to Eli Lilly as Senior Vice President and CEO of Morphic, overseeing the integration of Morphic's portfolio and team. Before his tenure at Morphic, Dr. Rogers served as Head of Neuro-Opportunities at Pfizer and spent 16 years within the medicinal chemistry divisions at Pfizer and Pharmacia, where he led teams that advanced over a dozen small molecule candidates into clinical trials across multiple neuroscience indications.

"Dr. Rogers has built a career that spans a diverse range of therapeutic areas and drug modalities, and that breadth of experience is a real asset to our team," said Dr. Stephen Squinto, CIO of Life Sciences Private Capital. "We look forward to working alongside him as we continue to grow our platform and support the next generation of life sciences companies."

Biography

Bruce N. Rogers, PhD, serves as President and CEO of an emerging precision immunology company focused on developing therapies that selectively target disease-driving T-cell populations. Previously, Dr. Rogers was President of Morphic Therapeutic, a biopharmaceutical company developing integrin therapies for serious chronic diseases, having initially joined the company as Chief Scientific Officer in 2016, building its platform and delivering a portfolio of assets including MORF-057. Following Morphic's acquisition by Lilly in 2024 for $3.2 billion, he transitioned to Lilly, where he held the roles of Senior Vice President and CEO of Morphic, overseeing the integration of Morphic's portfolio and team. Dr. Rogers brings deep experience in drug discovery and development, encompassing preclinical and clinical programs, medicinal chemistry, structural biology, translational science, DMPK, strategic partnering, and R&D planning. Before his tenure at Morphic, he served as Head of Neuro-Opportunities at Pfizer, leading innovative initiatives for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including direct brain delivery of protein therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and oncology-oriented approaches. He also spent 16 years in progressively senior roles within the medicinal chemistry divisions at Pfizer and Pharmacia, leading teams that advanced over a dozen small molecule candidates into clinical trials for various neuroscience indications, such as tavapadon for Parkinson's disease and emraclidine for schizophrenia. Dr. Rogers has co-authored more than 60 scientific publications, reviews, and abstracts, and is credited as a co-inventor on over 85 patents and patent applications. He holds a BA in Chemistry from the University of Minnesota and a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of California, Irvine. Additionally, he was a National Institutes of Health postdoctoral fellow at the University of California prior to entering the pharmaceutical industry.

About J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital

J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital ("LSPC"), is the life sciences platform of J.P. Morgan Private Capital, the investment arm for private companies across the capital structure with a focus on venture and growth investing within J.P. Morgan Asset Management. LSPC partners with leading early-stage biotherapeutics and late-stage healthcare companies. The early stage biotechnology practice is focused on company creation, Seed and Series A investments across all therapeutic areas in biotechnology. The late-stage healthcare practice is focused on Series B through pre-IPO investments within biotechnology, medical devices, tools, diagnostics, healthcare technology and pharmaceutical services.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.6 trillion as of June 30, 2026, is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.0 trillion in assets and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management