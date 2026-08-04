JSA Expands Data Center Community Engagement Services

Backed by deep sector expertise and a new community engagement playbook, JSA helps data center and energy infrastructure leaders strengthen local relationships, align priorities and build trust at every stage of development.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JSA, the leading marketing, public relations and event planning agency for the digital infrastructure industry, today announces the expansion of its specialized suite of data center community engagement services. JSA helps data center developers, operators, hyperscalers and energy infrastructure companies communicate proactively and transparently with local communities and stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle.

JSA's data center community engagement services include stakeholder mapping, local sentiment analysis, community engagement planning, executive communications coaching, local media relations, digital education campaigns, community events and ongoing measurement.

"Data center project teams are better positioned to build long-term community support when communication begins early, before questions become concerns and concerns become opposition," says Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, Founder and CEO of JSA. "Our community engagement services help project teams understand local priorities, communicate complex infrastructure plans clearly and build the trust needed to move projects forward responsibly."

What JSA's Data Center Community Engagement Services Include

Stakeholder Mapping & Sentiment Analysis: Identify key stakeholders, local priorities, recurring concerns and emerging information needs through research, social listening and market analysis.

Customized Community Engagement Playbooks: Develop confidential, project-specific playbooks with tailored messaging, communication protocols, stakeholder guidance and implementation priorities.

Executive Communications Coaching: Prepare executives and technical teams to explain complex topics – such as power, cooling and grid impacts – in clear, accessible language.

Community Benefits & Giving Strategies: Communicate measurable commitments related to water, energy, workforce development, local hiring, charitable giving and community partnerships.

Local Media Relations & Digital Communications: Create project websites, educational materials and targeted communications, supported by regional media outreach.

Community Event Planning: Plan and support town halls, educational forums, community open houses and other local events designed to encourage constructive dialogue and meaningful participation.

Ongoing Measurement & Engagement Support: Monitor sentiment, media coverage, digital engagement and stakeholder concerns to refine communications throughout development and operations.

JSA Releases New Data Center Community Engagement Playbook

To support data center leaders navigating growing public interest and scrutiny, JSA has also released The Data Center Community Engagement Playbook: A Practical Framework for Building Trust and Supporting Long-Term Project Success.

The new industry resource outlines key considerations, common challenges and best practices for engaging communities throughout project planning, development, construction and long-term operations.

The Playbook is designed to help project teams evaluate their current approach, identify potential communication gaps and better understand the elements of an effective community engagement strategy.

"Effective community engagement cannot be treated as a single announcement, public meeting or response to opposition," says Nichole Thomas, SVP of Media & Community Engagement at JSA. "Every project is shaped by different stakeholders, local priorities and community dynamics. We created this Playbook to help data center leaders approach those complexities more thoughtfully and build a consistent foundation for listening, education and transparent communication throughout the project lifecycle and beyond."

To learn more, explore JSA's data center community engagement services and download The Data Center Community Engagement Playbook: A Practical Framework for Building Trust and Supporting Long-Term Project Success.

About JSA

Celebrating 21 years of marketing innovation, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Brand Strategy, Public Relations, Community Engagement, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to the global data center, telecom, cloud and tech industries. A multi-award-winning agency, JSA has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company for five consecutive years from 2021 to 2025, named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 from 2022 to 2025, honored as "Best Industry-Focused Agency" by the Bulldog PR Awards in 2021 and 2023, and celebrated as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces from 2022 to 2025.

With a global team of marketing professionals in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, JSA is committed to empowering industry leaders through storytelling, strategy and unparalleled expertise.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit jsa.net.

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Media Contact:

JSA Public Relations

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SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC