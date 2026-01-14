JSA Names Dean Perrine as CXO to Ensure Client Experience Built for Modern AI-Era Expectations

The promotion highlights JSA's commitment to delivering personalized, strategic marketing, PR and event support to its clients — building on over 20 years of leadership serving the data center and digital infrastructure ecosystem.





The appointment reflects JSA's increased focus on how technology is transforming client perspectives around brand strategy, promotion, speed-to-delivery and results across the data center and digital infrastructure industries.



With over 25 years of experience in telecom and digital infrastructure industries as an analyst and marcom strategist, Perrine brings a results-focused approach and insider's viewpoint to the position, which will focus on ensuring positive and consistent experiences, built on results, across the JSA client lifecycle.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JSA, the preeminent global marketing agency for the data center and digital infrastructure ecosystem, today announces the promotion of Dean Perrine to Chief Experience Officer (CXO). The promotion reflects JSA's continued focus on ensuring a results-oriented, positive and consistent experience across all facets and phases of the client relationship.

With over 25 years in the telecom and digital infrastructure industries, Perrine brings a unique blend of industry analysis, results-focused marcom strategy, and deep PR and marketing expertise to the position. His career has been defined by helping some of the industry's most recognizable brands navigate complex markets, understand and set trends and establish strong competitive position through industry disruption. At JSA, Perrine has spent the last 15 years in various leadership positions, with a focus on client success and brand strategy.

"Dean's promotion reflects JSA's commitment to continually improving its work while supporting the innovators moving the digital infrastructure industry forward," says Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO & Founder of JSA. "Our clients are looking for more than execution; they want a trusted advisor who understands their technology, their markets and the unique challenges they face. Dean has consistently delivered the highest level of strategic guidance and support and will help to ensure the best possible experience for all our current and future clients."

As Chief Experience Officer, Perrine will focus on aligning JSA's proprietary tech-enabled tools, brand strategy development and execution, communications and results, to ensure positive and productive outcomes across all facets and phases of the JSA client relationship. The role formalizes JSA's commitment to defining the next era of brand marketing, putting the client experience front and center.

"Our clients operate in one of the most complex, visible and often misunderstood industries in the world," explains Perrine. "Exceptional experiences and meaningful outcomes start with truly understanding their objectives, challenges, opportunities and audiences. I'm honored to step into this role and continue elevating and streamlining the experience JSA's team delivers every day."

About JSA

Celebrating 21 years of marketing innovation, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Brand Strategy, Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to the global data center, telecom, cloud and tech industries. A multi-award-winning agency, JSA has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company for five consecutive years from 2021 to 2025, named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 from 2022 to 2024, honored as "Best Industry-Focused Agency" by the Bulldog PR Awards in 2021 and 2023, and celebrated as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces from 2022 to 2025.

With a global team of marketing professionals in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and South America, JSA is committed to empowering industry leaders through storytelling, strategy and unparalleled expertise.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit jsa.net.

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn, YouTube and X.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629

[email protected]

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC