JSAUX'S FLIPGO PORTABLE MONITOR LITE 15.6" IS NOW AVAILABLE

Users can already order their unit of the 2024 iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award winner

HONG KONG, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology manufacturer JSAUX announces that, following the success of their FlipGo Pro, winner of the 2024 iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award, the company has launched a new version, the JSAUX FlipGo Portable Monitor Lite 15.6". This first product in the FlipGo Lite Series sports a market standard size of 15.6'' (as compared to the FlipGo Pro models of 13.5 and 16'' sizes). The FlipGo Lite will be available on JSAUX's website on early July for $299.

JSAUX FlipGo Lite

The dual-stacked portable monitor raised more than $1,000,000 in a Kickstarter campaign last February. The FlipGo is a portable monitor for a brave new world, where productivity and efficiency are paramount for digital nomads and remote workers. The new entry in the category, the FlipGo Lite, measures 15.6" and it's especially suitable for Windows computers. Thanks to its UltraView mode, which allows the dual-screen to function as a single monitor, users can grab their hands on a portable monitor that equals a 21" screen.

ABOUT THE JSAUX FLIPGO PORTABLE MONITOR

The JSAUX FlipGo Portable Monitor Lite 15.6" has been designed for digital nomads, remote workers and creatives featuring portability (it weighs 1.53kg), convenience (only needs one USB-C cable to power up) and efficiency. The portable monitor has been designed for Windows computers even though it's also compatible with Macs. Thanks to the UltraView Mode, that allows the two screens to work as one, users can use it as a single 21" monitor sporting 1080p resolution.

JSAUX has also designed the JSAUX FlipGo Portable Monitor with a magnetic surface that can be attached to a wide range of stands, catered to all kinds of users. The Flex Folio is a leather case that protects your monitor from scratches and can be unfolded to use it as a stand to place the FlipGo close to your laptop or existing monitor. The Snap Stand uses a magnet to help you place the FlipGo at a more convenient height and is a solution aimed at digital nomads and people who work from home and in an office. The Snap VESA adapter lets you connect the monitor to a VESA stand easily.

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.

