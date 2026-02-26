JSAUX Refocuses on the Steam Deck with New Hardware Drops and a Global Sale Up to 50% OFF

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a tech landscape that often prioritizes the latest releases, it is rare for a brand to remain dedicated to supporting older hardware. JSAUX is the exception. While the industry shifts its focus toward next-gen successors, JSAUX is choosing this moment to reinvest in the Steam Deck community, proving that original devices still have immense potential with the right professional upgrades.

JSAUX Celebrates 4 Years of Steam Deck Modding With Anniversary Sale

To empower the veteran players who have been there since the beginning, JSAUX has officially launched its "4 Years of Deck. Forever Modding." campaign. Running from February 25 to March 16, this event serves as a hardware refresh for the existing community. By debuting new accessories alongside sitewide discounts, JSAUX is providing players with a definitive way to modernize their setups and keep their favorite gear in top-tier condition.

Exclusive Event Rewards and Offers

To thank the community for their long-term support, JSAUX is introducing its most significant rewards to date through a specialized campaign:

Up to 50% OFF: Enjoy significant price reductions across an extensive range of Steam Deck accessories.

Enjoy significant price reductions across an extensive range of Steam Deck accessories. Loyalty Savings: Returning JSAUX customers receive an exclusive 15% discount , which increases to 25% OFF on orders over $100.

Returning JSAUX customers receive an exclusive , which increases to on orders over $100. Treasure Hunt: Discover hidden discount codes across the event page to unlock extra savings on your order.

Discover hidden discount codes across the event page to unlock extra savings on your order. Achievement Gift: Qualifying orders will receive a limited-edition JSAUX GAMING canvas tote bag as an exclusive reward.

A Lasting Commitment to Handheld Hardware Refinement

Recognizing that long-term Steam Deck owners now face evolving challenges in battery life and display clarity, this latest hardware refresh is a direct response to keeping original gear relevant. Since pioneering the first Steam Deck dock, JSAUX has focused on overcoming real-world hardware limits through specialized design. This collection represents the latest effort to maintain and optimize the equipment players already love:

Double Decker Travel Supply Case for Steam Deck : A mobile power hub that refuels the handheld while stored, ensuring the device is topped off and ready for action the second it's removed.

: A mobile power hub that refuels the handheld while stored, ensuring the device is topped off and ready for action the second it's removed. 5-in-1 Docking Station for Handheld Consoles : Supports 4K@60Hz video and 100W charging. Built-in bottom vents keep the console cool even during the longest gaming sessions.

: Supports 4K@60Hz video and 100W charging. Built-in bottom vents keep the console cool even during the longest gaming sessions. Obsidian AR Screen Protector for Steam Deck (LCD & OLED) : A pro-grade display refresh that eliminates reflections to restore original clarity in bright environments.

This event provides the perfect opportunity for players to upgrade their gear and take advantage of the year's most significant rewards. To explore the full sale and the new accessory lineup, visit the JSAUX campaign page here .

ASSETS

Visual assets for JSAUX's latest Steam Deck accessories can be found at this link .

CONTACT

For further information requests, feel free to contact us at [email protected] . Also, you can reach out to a brand representative and follow the new product updates on social media!

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.

SOURCE JSAUX