JSAUX Debuts the Double-Decker Travel Supply Case to Eliminate Battery Anxiety for Steam Deck Owners

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Steam Deck nears its fourth year, it remains a favorite for millions. However, as titles become more demanding, long-term users are increasingly feeling the limits of their hardware's original battery endurance and display clarity.

JSAUX Double-Decker Travel Supply Case for Steam Deck

Having supported the Steam Deck community from the very beginning, JSAUX is stepping up to help players keep their gear at peak performance. This latest effort is highlighted by the debut of the Double-Decker Travel Supply Case, alongside the new Obsidian AR Screen Protector, Crossbody Sling Bag, and 5-in-1 Docking Station.

"Like many players, we were anticipating a Steam Deck 2. Since that wait continues, it felt like the right time to focus on the upgrades current owners need most," said the Head of Product Marketing at JSAUX.

The Hub for Extended Play: Double-Decker Travel Supply Case

Serving as the undisputed star of the new collection, the Double-Decker Travel Supply Case is far more than just a place to store your console. It's a mobile power station designed to breathe new life into veteran handhelds by tackling battery anxiety head-on.

Double-Decker Storage System： The upper layer securely fits the Steam Deck, while the lower layer stores a power bank, charger, HDMI cable, and accessories—keeping the console and accessories separated and protected.

The upper layer securely fits the Steam Deck, while the lower layer stores a power bank, charger, HDMI cable, and accessories—keeping the console and accessories separated and protected. Charge Inside the Case, Ready to Play： The lower compartment holds a power bank (not included), and the included dual 90° USB-C to USB-C cable is routed inside the case to charge your Steam Deck directly. Take it out and play instantly.

The lower compartment holds a power bank (not included), and the included dual 90° USB-C to USB-C cable is routed inside the case to charge your Steam Deck directly. Take it out and play instantly. Assisted Cooling Vent Design: External silicone vents provide heat dissipation assistance during charging or high-load gaming, reducing heat buildup and helping maintain stable performance during extended play.

This ultimate storage solution is available as a standard edition for $39.99, or as a complete Power Bank Kit for $85.99, which bundles the case with a high-capacity 65W 20000mAh power bank for the total "Infinite Power" experience.

Refining the Complete Handheld Experience

To complete the latest hardware refresh, JSAUX is also introducing specialized tools for visual protection, urban commuting, and high-performance docking.

The Obsidian AR Screen Protector for Steam Deck is a pro-grade upgrade that stops screen glare. It uses a nano-level PVD AR process to cut reflections while maintaining a high 95% light transmittance, ensuring the display stays vibrant even in direct sunlight. Its advanced AF coating further ensures a pristine, fingerprint-resistant display during long gaming sessions.

The Crossbody Sling Bag combines sleek urban style with rugged protection. Dual compartments and a padded, pressure-relief strap make every commute comfortable. Inside, an L-shaped support creates a "safe zone" for thumbsticks to prevent stick drift. It's built for wide compatibility, perfectly fitting the Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and most popular handheld consoles.

The 5-in-1 Docking Station is designed for Steam Deck and is also compatible with devices like the ROG Ally and Legion Go. It enables a high-performance desktop setup with 4K@60Hz video output and 100W PD fast charging. The integrated stand features bottom vents to maximize airflow and maintain optimal temperatures during extended use.

Availability

The latest collection of JSAUX handheld essentials is available now for purchase at JSAUX.com . Players can upgrade their setup today to enjoy a more comfortable and sustained gaming experience.

ASSETS

Visual assets for JSAUX's latest Steam Deck accessories can be found at this link .

CONTACT

For further information requests, feel free to contact us at [email protected] . Also, you can reach out to a brand representative and follow the new product updates on social media!

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.

SOURCE JSAUX