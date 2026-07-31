JSBC Launches "Chinese Wisdom" Book Series to Deepen Cross-Civilizational Dialogue Through Print

NANJING, China, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from InJiangsu:

Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation (JSBC), a major Chinese media group, has partnered with Jiangsu Phoenix Education Publishing to release two new books under the "Chinese Wisdom" book series. The titles, Incredible Encounter: When Socrates Met Confucius and Eastern Wisdom: A Travelogue of Chinese Architecture, are designed to showcase the multifaceted nature of Chinese culture to readers worldwide, fostering dialogue and mutual understanding between civilizations through the lasting medium of print.

“Chinese Wisdom” Book Series to Deepen Cross-Civilizational Dialogue

The first book draws from a documentary of the same name, part of JSBC's "Incredible Encounter" series. Using cutting-edge AIGC, 3D reconstruction, and large language models, the documentary brought Confucius and Socrates — two giants of humanity's Axial Age — back to life for an imagined debate on ethics, education, government, and human nature. The documentary, which aired on ERT, Greek state television and Jiangsu TV, won a Gold at Telly Awards and was selected for China's "Silk Road Audiovisual" project. The book adopts a dual-narrative structure, tracing the philosophers' actual travels from the Acropolis and the Ancient Agora to Qufu's Confucius Temple and museum. Readers accompany these thinkers as they explore timeless questions about virtue, justice, and the meaning of life — showing that ancient wisdom still speaks to today's global issues.

The second book complements the documentary Architectural China S1, also produced by JSBC. The documentary, which earned a Silver Telly in Culture & Lifestyle and was included in the "Contemporary China" translation program, now finds expanded expression in book form. With American scholar Andrew Field as guide, the volume takes readers through the distinct architectural identities of Jiangsu and beyond — from the whitewashed walls of Jiangnan water towns to the grand axial layouts of northern palaces. It delves into traditional craftsmanship and the spatial values embedded in Chinese building culture. Going beyond the documentary, the book adds a comprehensive knowledge map, historical background, and a rich collection of photographs, sketches, and manuscripts — many of which appear for the first time. It serves as both a textual re-creation and a heartfelt invitation to the world to appreciate China's built environment.

Both books will be available globally, appealing to architecture, history, and philosophy enthusiasts, as well as language learners and anyone interested in Chinese culture. Follow @inJiangsu on X for more updates.

SOURCE InJiangsu