Ninth "YouChenghui" International Youth Painting Exhibition Launched in Malaysia, Fostering Friendship through Creativity

The overseas launch ceremony for the ninth edition of the "You Chenghui" International Youth Painting Exhibition was recently held at the Malaysia National Handicraft Arts Village. This event, co-organized by Jiangsu Provincial Media Group and Malaysian partners, aims to use art as a bridge to deepen cultural understanding and friendship between the youth of China and Malaysia.

The ceremony featured an exhibition of nearly 100 paintings created by young artists from both countries. Through vibrant colors and imaginative compositions, the children expressed their interpretations of each other's cultures and their shared hopes for friendship, showcasing the artistic talent and enthusiasm for cross-cultural exchange among the younger generation.

In his welcome speech, Mr. Lee Tai Hong, Deputy Director General of Tourism Malaysia, highlighted the significance of the initiative. "The 'You Chenghui' exhibition is more than an art display; it is a bridge connecting hearts and minds," he stated. "It provides a valuable platform for the youth of Malaysia and China to understand each other better and build lasting bonds, nurturing the future ambassadors of our bilateral friendship."

Mr. He Ning, Deputy Director of Jiangsu Provincial Media Group, emphasized the event's enduring mission. "Since its inception, 'You Chenghui' has been committed to bringing young people from both countries closer through artistic dialogue," he said. "We look forward to welcoming more young Malaysians to Jiangsu, where they can experience China's rich cultural heritage and modern dynamism firsthand, and together, we can write new chapters in our friendship."

The "You Chenghui" exhibition has now been successfully held for eight consecutive sessions, engaging tens of thousands of young participants from both nations and establishing itself as a key platform for people-to-people exchange. The ninth edition will continue to use painting as a creative conduit, exploring new formats for interaction and encouraging more young people to connect through artistic expression, thereby promoting transnational friendship and mutual cultural appreciation.

About the "You Chenghui" International Youth Painting Exhibition:

Initiated and promoted by Jiangsu Provincial Media Group, "You Chenghui" is an international youth cultural exchange project. Through painting exhibitions, interactive workshops, and other activities, it provides a platform for young people from different countries to showcase their talent, enhance mutual understanding, and foster grassroots friendship and cultural dialogue.

