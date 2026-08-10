Juice Plus+ Appoints Jennifer Orlando as Chief Executive Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Plus+ announces the appointment of Jennifer Orlando as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. A seasoned direct selling executive, Jennifer brings over 20 years of leadership across global roles to the business.

She joins from Arbonne, the global wellness and beauty brand where she held the role of Chief Executive Officer since 2023. Her career also includes leadership roles at Plexus Worldwide, Stella & Dot and LVMH.

Jennifer Orlando, Chief Executive Officer, Juice Plus+

"I am honored to lead Juice Plus+ into this next chapter," shared Jennifer Orlando, Chief Executive Officer. "Wellness is at the forefront of a cultural movement, and consumers are more educated, aware of and focused on their own well-being. Juice Plus+ is positioned to expedite growth in this category from science backed products to a passionate community, there is an incredible legacy at Juice Plus+ to build from as we move forward together."

"Jennifer is an incredible leader, and I've had the privilege of knowing her and watching her career trajectory over the last 10 years," shared Mike Lohner, Chairman of the Juice Plus+ Board and Special Advisor to the CEO. "She has my full confidence in taking Juice Plus+ to this next level and I look forward to partnering with her and continuing to support this remarkable company and the opportunity ahead."

Jennifer Orlando assumes the role of CEO from Mike Lohner, Chairman of the Board who served as Interim CEO over the last several months. Mike Lohner will serve as a Special Advisor to Jennifer and continue in his Board role.

ABOUT JUICE PLUS +

At the Juice Plus+ Company, we are committed to the science behind our products and to understanding how our bodies can be better supported with plant-based nutrition, through gold standard scientific research. Since 1995, we have invested over USD $16 million in 33 human clinical trials on Juice Plus+ Essentials capsules, resulting in 47 published scientific research papers.

Contact:

Elizabeth Bergman

[email protected]

917-903-6768

SOURCE Juice Plus+