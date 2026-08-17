Jumptuit Expands AI Intellectual Property Portfolio with USPTO Notice of Allowance for "AI Systems and Methods for Environmental Exposure and Early Health Risk Alerts"

The system continuously synthesizes disparate data streams: (1) geolocation data, including future times and locations derived from current movement, trajectory, and scheduled travel; (2) exposure variable data, including environmental conditions, diseases, and toxins; and (3) individual health characteristics, including pre-existing conditions, medications, and dynamic health data, to generate uninterrupted health risk assessments. The system observes variable trends in real time and evaluates combined "coupled variables" against personal health thresholds to predict risks before the individual is exposed.

"We are pleased to receive this Notice of Allowance from the USPTO broadening protection of Jumptuit's physical-world Artificial Intelligence systems," said Inventor and Jumptuit Founder and CEO, Donald Leka. "This novel technology is a meaningful addition to Jumptuit's AI IP portfolio that constitutes the underlying systems and methods of the Company's technology with significant implications for transforming how data is discovered and used, and broad applications across sectors and disciplines – and to empower people with individualized intelligence in their daily lives."

About The Jumptuit Group

The Jumptuit Group (TJG) is an AI research and development company working in the emerging field of Anticipatory Intelligence.

The purpose of Anticipatory Intelligence is to observe and understand the antecedent elements of events, their movements and the forces among them, based on heightened sensory and spatial intelligence.

Our goal is to accelerate the anticipation of events that pose risks and opportunities to organizations, help policymakers and practitioners develop anticipatory strategies to improve stakeholder outcomes – and empower people with individualized intelligence in their daily lives.

TJG is an interconnected network of subsidiary companies across geographies and sectors, realizing synergies among them. TJG companies operate within the same technology, licensing, and business model framework, allowing for seamless deployment of product modules between the Operating Vertical Companies (OVCs).

Jumptuit Editorial Contact:

Jordan Glass

Jumptuit

914.584.5022

[email protected]

SOURCE Jumptuit