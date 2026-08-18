JUNGL, All-Natural THC Drinks Brand, Celebrates First Year with Rapid Expansion Across 8 States and 400+ Retail Doors.

Sarasota-based beverage brand built a natural alternative to alcohol — and to the artificial, "gut rot" drinks that came before it — anchoring growth in strong customer loyalty and a commitment to wildlife conservation

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNGL, the all-natural THC- and CBD-infused beverage brand, today announced it has closed out its first year on the market with distribution in eight states and more than 400 retail doors, alongside a fast-growing direct-to-consumer business marked by an unusually high customer reorder rate.

JUNGL launched in June 2025 with a simple premise: better alternatives to alcohol DO exist that taste great, make you feel good, and not regret the next day.

CEO and Co-founder Joe Hill, who stopped drinking alcohol entirely a few years before starting the company, set out to build the option he couldn't find on shelves — a drink made with real ingredients that people would actually want to keep drinking, not just something people worked around because it was "healthier."

"When I quit drinking, I went looking for something that could stand in for a cocktail and still feel good, and everything I tried had the same problem: bad aftertaste, artificial ingredients, preservatives -- all gut rot that was not enjoyable to drink," said Hill. "I wanted a drink that tasted good enough to be crave-able, while offering an effect that helps you better connect with the people and world around you. That's what we built with JUNGL, and a year in, the fact that people keep coming back tells us there's a growing shift in the consumer's perception of alcohol alternatives."

"People tell me all the time how much these drinks have helped them -- they try JUNGL's THC drinks and replace their evening beer or glass of wine, and wake up feeling rested and refreshed."

Every can is made without preservatives and sweetened only with organic agave and real juice, formulated into flavor profiles the brand says have become a signature draw for customers — so much so that many have asked for non-infused versions of the same recipes to drink on a daily basis:

WaterLemon — iconic combination of watermelon and lemon discovered by the founders.

Tropical Spritz — JUNGL's version of a better tasting Pina Colada.

Blackberry Yuzu — our best selling flavor profile that words do not do justice.

Junglberry — a sophisticated version of "Junglejuice" made with a combination of 6 different berries.

JUNGL is sold direct to consumer at jungl.com and now sits on shelves in eight states, with more than 400 retail doors carrying the brand as of its one-year mark.

The company was co-founded by CEO Joe Hill and President Robert Paslaqua, who built the brand together from the ground up. Rounding out the leadership team is Max Strong, Head of Social Media and Business Development, who has been with the company since the beginning and whose own following is built on more than a decade of hands-on experience working with animals, including clouded leopards, cheetahs, tigers, bears, wolves and reptiles.

That connection to wildlife isn't just a personal interest: it's part of the brand. Kumo, the cat featured on JUNGL's cans, is a real animal cared for at a big cat habitat in Sarasota, where Strong and Paslaqua regularly help raise, feed and care for the animals. JUNGL directs a portion of its proceeds to wildlife and animal conservation efforts, tying the brand's identity directly to the cause.

JUNGL enters its second year positioned inside one of the beverage industry's fastest-growing categories, as consumers continue shifting away from alcohol toward functional, better-for-you alternatives. The company is currently in conversations with big box stores and plans to roll out to major retailers heading into its second year. With a scalable direct-to-consumer model, expanding retail footprint and strong repeat-purchase behavior already in place, the company says it's built for the next phase not just riding the non-alcoholic beverage wave, but aiming to lead it.

About JUNGL

Founded in Sarasota, Florida, and launched in June 2025, JUNGL makes all-natural THC- and CBD-infused beverages crafted with organic agave, real juice and no preservatives. Built by founders who wanted a real alternative to alcohol — not a compromise — JUNGL is sold direct to consumer at jungl.com and through retail partners across eight states. A portion of JUNGL's proceeds supports wildlife and animal conservation efforts.

Media Contact: Joe Hill JUNGL [email protected]

SOURCE JUNGL BRANDS LLC