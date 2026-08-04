JUNGSAEMMOOL Beauty Accelerates U.S. Expansion with Sephora Launch and Continued North American Growth

The iconic Korean makeup artistry brand expands its U.S. retail footprint with its upcoming Sephora debut

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNGSAEMMOOL, the globally acclaimed Korean makeup artistry brand founded by legendary celebrity makeup artist Jung Saem Mool, is announcing a major milestone in its U.S. expansion with its upcoming launch at Sephora on August 21, 2026. Consumers will be able to shop the brand online at Sephora.com and in 34 Sephora stores nationwide. Hero SKUs include the Essential Skin Nuder Cushion, Artist Cushion Blush Blur, Lip-Pression Metal Serum Gloss, Pro-Lasting Prep Primer, Artist Cushion Highlighter, Essential Mool Micro Fitting Mist, Essential Mool Cream, cushion puffs, and more. Together, these products bring the brand's signature Glass Skin artistry and professional makeup expertise to an even broader audience.

Essential Skin Nuder Cushion Artist Cushion Blush Blur

"At Sephora, we're always looking for brands that offer something truly distinctive to our assortment while addressing our clients' evolving interests and needs—and we're excited to partner with JUNGSAEMMOOL BEAUTY as we continue to grow our K-Beauty assortment. Led by renowned makeup artist, Jung Saem Mool, JUNGSAEMMOOL BEAUTY showcases Korean beauty expertise and trends through their high-performance complexion and skincare products, designed to enhance natural beauty. We look forward to welcoming this brand and know that their minimal and simple approach to makeup artistry will resonate with our Sephora community," said Jennifer Cohen, SVP Makeup Merchandising & Global Initiatives at Sephora.

This launch marks the latest chapter in JUNGSAEMMOOL's rapid North American growth strategy and continued retail expansion through Costco.com, Amazon, and now Sephora. The Sephora partnership represents a significant milestone for JUNGSAEMMOOL as the brand continues its mission of redefining complexion makeup through professional artistry, innovative formulas, and inclusive shade offerings. To support the launch, JUNGSAEMMOOL will also debut dedicated Sephora digital billboards and subway panel advertisements in both New York and Los Angeles, further introducing the brand to beauty consumers in two of the country's largest markets.

Earlier this year, the brand welcomed thousands of beauty enthusiasts, creators, and industry professionals to its immersive Glass Skin Atelier pop-up in New York City's Union Square. Centered around the theme "Find Youtiful: Be Original, Be Beautiful," the experience introduced visitors to JUNGSAEMMOOL's philosophy of Natural Beauty through personalized artistry experiences, AI-powered skin and shade analysis, and one-on-one Quick Glow Sessions inspired by the techniques used backstage and on celebrities by founder Jung Saem Mool and her renowned artistry team.

As JUNGSAEMMOOL continues to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market, it is further expanding its North American retail footprint, bringing its signature Glass Skin techniques and high-performance makeup innovations to more beauty enthusiasts nationwide. With availability through JUNGSAEMMOOL's official U.S. website, Costco.com, Amazon, and Sephora, the collection is becoming more accessible than ever before.

To learn more about JUNGSAEMMOOL Beauty and explore the full collection, visit https://www.jsmbeauty.us/.

About JUNGSAEMMOOL:

Founded by Korea's legendary celebrity makeup artist Jung Saem Mool, JUNGSAEMMOOL Beauty is a premium Korean beauty brand built on decades of professional artistry expertise. Known for pioneering the coveted "Glass Skin" aesthetic, the brand combines innovative skincare-infused makeup with expert artistry techniques to enhance each individual's natural beauty. Today, JUNGSAEMMOOL Beauty is recognized globally for its award-winning complexion products, thoughtful shade development, and commitment to empowering consumers to discover their most authentic selves through makeup.

Media Contact:

Soyeon Seok

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SOURCE JUNG SAEM MOOL