JunkStart of Omaha begins operations as first franchise location

New market opening marks a major milestone in the brand's national expansion

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JunkStart, the first-ever pay-by-weight junk removal franchise, has announced that operations have officially begun at its Omaha location. Led by John Hogan, Quincy Hogan and Tim Gorham, the opening marks a major milestone in the brand's national expansion.

JunkStart of Omaha is the company’s first franchised location and is led by John Hogan, Quincy Hogan and Tim Gorham (pictured from left).

"Transparency is one thing that has been missing in the junk removal industry," said Gorham, co-owner of JunkStart Omaha. "JunkStart has developed a model that clears up that gray area when it comes to pricing. It's based solely on the weight, so there is no guessing. Homeowners and businesses get a clear, honest price for what is being removed. That's what separates us in our market and industry."

John Hogan brings extensive franchising and business ownership experience to the new Omaha business. As co-owner and chief development officer of the Home Instead franchise network, he helped build a brand that grew into an international senior care franchise system and has since owned multiple businesses.

Gorham, who takes the lead on sales and marketing, brings experience as a previous owner of several service businesses. Quincy Hogan brings a fresh perspective and a hands-on approach to the Omaha team, supporting the location's daily operations.

Together, the trio gives the Omaha team a strong foundation in leadership and business development.

"Opening our first franchised location is an important step in JunkStart's growth," said Daniel McCarty, founder of JunkStart. "John, Quincy and Tim bring the leadership experience and entrepreneurial mindset we want throughout our franchise system. Their Omaha location will help demonstrate how our pay-by-weight model can create a unique customer experience while supporting a sustainable business opportunity for franchise owners."

JunkStart equips franchise owners with an efficient, scalable model designed to support expansion without the burden of excessive operating costs. By serving both homeowners and commercial customers, franchise owners can build a diversified client base that includes property managers, contractors and local businesses seeking dependable junk removal services.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with JunkStart, visit https://junkstartfranchising.com.

About JunkStart

JunkStart is an emerging junk removal franchise redefining the industry with its proprietary, pay-by-weight pricing model. Founded in 2022, the San Antonio-based brand replaces outdated, volume-based estimates with transparent, data-driven pricing powered by onboard scale technology. Designed for scalability and built on a foundation of honesty and operational excellence, JunkStart is empowering franchise owners to build high-growth businesses while delivering a better customer experience. For more information about JunkStart, visit https://junkstartfranchising.com.

SOURCE JunkStart