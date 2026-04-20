JunkStart launches first franchise location, advancing its transformative approach to junk removal

Franchise offers unique opportunities for potential owners to capture an economically resilient market through a groundbreaking business model

SAN ANTONIO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JunkStart, the first-ever pay-by-weight junk removal franchise, has announced its first franchise location, marking a major milestone in the company's ambitious plans for national growth. The inaugural location will be based in Nebraska.

JunkStart, the first pay-by-weight junk removal franchise, has announced plans for an inagural franchise location in Nebraska.

JunkStart's proprietary pay-by-weight method distinguishes it within a crowded junk removal market traditionally dominated by volume-based pricing. By charging customers based on the actual weight of the materials removed, the company delivers a level of pricing transparency that resonates with value-conscious consumers.

"The junk removal space has historically been a little sketchy, which is why there is such demand for dependable services combined with radical honesty, particularly around pricing," said Daniel McCarty, founder of JunkStart. "We meet that demand head-on, bringing a clearly differentiated approach to an established industry."

JunkStart's business model offers franchise owners a streamlined path to growth. The operational structure minimizes overhead while optimizing efficiency, allowing owners to quickly establish their market presence and differentiate themselves from junk removal competitors. The model also benefits from multiple revenue streams, serving both residential (B2C) and commercial (B2B) clients, including property managers, contractors and businesses seeking reliable waste removal solutions.

The junk removal industry has shown resilience across economic cycles, making it an attractive option for entrepreneurs seeking stability. JunkStart enhances that appeal with a unique value proposition that attracts repeat customers and cultivates a strong sense of trust.

"We're addressing the needs of entrepreneurs who want a business that's both practical and forward-thinking," McCarty added. "The established players in our space are like Blockbuster, but we're giving franchise owners the chance to be Netflix, truly upending a legacy industry."

To learn more about franchising opportunities with JunkStart, visit https://junkstartfranchising.com.

About JunkStart

JunkStart is an emerging junk removal franchise redefining the industry with its proprietary, pay-by-weight pricing model. Founded in 2022, the San Antonio-based brand replaces outdated, volume-based estimates with transparent, data-driven pricing powered by onboard scale technology. Designed for scalability and built on a foundation of honesty and operational excellence, JunkStart is empowering franchise owners to build high-growth businesses while delivering a better customer experience. For more information about JunkStart, visit https://junkstartfranchising.com.

SOURCE JunkStart