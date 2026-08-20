JuryBall Vegas Conference Brings Leading Trial Lawyers & Litigation Experts Together for Networking and Hands-On Big Data Education

Listen to the inventors of trial science, as conference brings together plaintiff attorneys and litigation experts nationwide to explore how big data is changing the law

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JuryBall, the bestselling book and app that help trial attorneys improve trial outcomes though big data, announced the return of JuryBall Vegas, a four-day immersion into the data, psychology, and strategic decisions that influence outcomes before trial begins.

Early bird registration is now open through August 31 with tickets starting at $1,350. Post this JuryBall, the bestselling book and app that help trial attorneys improve trial outcomes though big data, announced the return of JuryBall Vegas, a four-day immersion into the data, psychology, and strategic decisions that influence outcomes before trial begins.

Built for plaintiff trial lawyers handling significant cases, every session is designed to help attendees better understand how jurors think, what drives damages, and where strategic advantage is created. JuryBall Vegas will be held November 1–5 at the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas, bringing together nationally recognized trial lawyers, professors from top academic institutions across the country, jury consultants and litigation experts to examine how data is reshaping modern trial practice.

The four-day immersive conference is put on by Sean Claggett, John Campbell, and Alicia Campbell, co-authors of JuryBall: The Big Data Revolution Is Here. The book challenges the legal profession to rethink how trial decisions are made, replacing assumptions with evidence and testing conventional wisdom against real-world data. Through the JuryBall Vegas conference, the authors continue to advance trial advocacy through education, research and innovation.

"JuryBall is a proprietary tool we developed to better understand jurors, evaluate cases and make more informed decisions about how to prepare for trial," said Sean Claggett, founding partner at Claggett & Sykes Trial Lawyers and co-author of JuryBall: The Big Data Revolution Is Here. "Some of the largest, record-breaking verdicts happening across the country have involved attorneys who have applied what they learned through JuryBall. The era of relying on gut instinct alone is over. We're helping trial lawyers use data to make smarter decisions, achieve stronger outcomes and continue pushing the profession forward."

"The conference was created to bring together some of the best minds in trial law to share the research and strategies that are helping shape the future of litigation," said John Campbell, partner at Campbell Law and co-author of JuryBall: The Big Data Revolution Is Here. He continued, "We look forward to continuing to pull together bright minds across the country to further explore what trial science is and how it can best be implemented in the courtroom."

Early bird registration is now open through August 31 with tickets starting at $1,350.

JuryBall Vegas 2026 Overview

CLE-Eligible Sessions: Up to 12 CLE credits available for those attending all three days

Up to 12 CLE credits available for those attending all three days Industry-Leading Speakers: Presentations from Sean Claggett, John Campbell, Alicia Campbell, top legal professors from the country's most prestigious academic institutions, and case strategy workshops

Presentations from Sean Claggett, John Campbell, Alicia Campbell, top legal professors from the country's most prestigious academic institutions, and case strategy workshops Meals and Networking: Welcome reception, unique networking opportunities, as well as daily breakfast and lunch

Welcome reception, unique networking opportunities, as well as daily breakfast and lunch Special Events: Golf tournament, optional add-ons for VIP entertainment and dinner experiences, and wellness experiences

Golf tournament, optional add-ons for VIP entertainment and dinner experiences, and wellness experiences Conference Resources: Whova conference app/event platform access, conference materials, post-conference slides and attendee networking access

Whova conference app/event platform access, conference materials, post-conference slides and attendee networking access Hands-On Learning: See how a study is actually run and seen by participants, with a full-day workshop dedicated to practicing in real-time

"JuryBall Vegas is designed to extend well beyond the classroom," said Alicia Campbell, founder of Campbell Law and co-author of JuryBall: The Big Data Revolution Is Here. Campbell continued, "From welcome receptions and golf to private dinners and late-night conversations, the relationships built here often prove as valuable as the ideas shared from the stage."

JuryBall Vegas 2026 builds on the growing momentum of the JuryBall conference series. Earlier this year JuryBall Madrid 2026 brought more than 150 leading U.S. trial attorneys to Spain for three days of trial science, strategy and connection.

To learn more about JuryBall Vegas or to register for the conference, visit https://www.juryballvegas.com/.

About JuryBall

JuryBall is a bestselling book, trial science platform and conference series built to help plaintiff attorneys move beyond gut instinct and make smarter, more informed decisions through data. Created by trial lawyers and researchers Sean Claggett, John Campbell and Alicia Campbell, JuryBall includes the bestselling book JuryBall: The Big Data Revolution Is Here, a proprietary litigation analytics app and immersive educational conferences in Las Vegas and Madrid.

JuryBall conferences bring together leading trial attorneys, jury consultants and litigation experts to examine what the data reveals about jurors, damages and the strategic decisions that influence trial outcomes. Through hands-on education, real-world research and shared case strategies, JuryBall challenges conventional wisdom and gives attorneys practical tools to better understand jurors, evaluate cases and prepare for trial. Across its book, technology and live events, JuryBall is helping advance a more empirical approach to trial law while building a community of attorneys committed to achieving stronger outcomes and pushing the profession forward.

SOURCE JuryBall