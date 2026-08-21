'Just a Few Friends' Fest Celebrates Jimmy Buffett in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The life and legacy of Jimmy Buffett are to be honored Sept. 3-7 in Key West, the place where the singer-songwriter developed the "tropical rock" style and carefree persona that made him a world-renowned musical icon.

Fans of the late Jimmy Buffett parade along Duval Street in Key West, Fla., during the 2025 "Just a Few Friends" festival celebrating the famed singer-songwriter's life and legacy. The third annual festival is scheduled Sept. 3-7, 2026, on the island Buffett called home during some of his most productive years and featured in many of his enduring songs. (Photo credit: Nick Doll, Just a Few Friends) Nadirah Shakoor, center, longtime vocalist for Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band, performs during the 2025 "Just a Few Friends" festival in Key West, Fla. Shakoor returns for the third annual festival, scheduled Sept. 3-7, 2026, along with longtime Coral Reefer Mac McAnally and other performers connected to Buffett's music and legacy. (Photo credit: Nick Doll, Just a Few Friends)

"Just a Few Friends Key West" is to feature events including a "second line" memorial walking parade, rollicking Party in the Park, concerts by Buffett's Coral Reefer Band members and other musical friends, beach parties, insiders' tales at the Chart Room Bar where he first performed locally, margarita-making classes, showcases by tribute bands, themed walking and trolley tours, on-the-water adventures, and other activities that recall the Key West lifestyle he sang about.

Buffett, who passed away Sept. 1, 2023, discovered the island in the early 1970s and lived there during some of his most productive years. Key West — and its characters, landmarks and freewheeling vibe — helped inspire some of his most enduring songs including the classic hit "Margaritaville."

Many of his lyrics reference Key West locales like Fausto's Food Palace, the Blue Heaven restaurant, and legendary bars Captain Tony's and the Chart Room. In the mid-1980s Buffett launched the original Margaritaville Store in the island's Land's End Village — and what began as a laid-back waterfront enterprise grew into an empire.

"Just a Few Friends" begins Thursday, Sept. 3, with events including Tails from the Chart Room, a "Cheeseburger Beach Battle" competition and oceanfront concert, and an after-party at the Margaritaville Café starring Coral Reefer vocalist Nadirah Shakoor.

Friday, Sept. 4, includes the City of Key West's "Jimmy Buffett Day" proclamation ceremony outside his Shrimp Boat Sound recording studio — and a behind-the-scenes look at filmmaker Michael Kirk's documentary-in-progress on the famed studio. That evening, Gary and the Landsharks — who backed Buffett during his surprise 1998 Duval Street concert — will return to re-create the spirit of that memorable performance following a Bubba Look-Alike Showdown, where contestants can channel Buffett's signature look and stage presence for a chance to win a $1,000 prize.

Saturday, Sept. 5, features activities including a waterfront sunset concert by surf-rock storytellers The Wheeland Brothers, a series of sunset sailing cruises, and two margarita bar strolls — one on Duval Street and the other in the colorful Historic Seaport district. Each is a lively tasting tour that features 10 bars eager to prove they make the island city's best margarita.

The festival highlight is the Second Line Memorial Walking Parade, a joyful procession for fans of Buffett's music and fun-loving attitude. Beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, in the 100 block of Duval Street, the march features strolling musicians, colorfully garbed participants, giant Buffett photo banners and impromptu singalongs.

Marchers will proceed up Duval Street, stop at the original Margaritaville Store and Margaritaville Café, to the Truman Waterfront Park for the exuberant Party in the Park celebration.

Set for 6-10 p.m. Sunday, the free-admission gathering features nonstop live music by talents including longtime Coral Reefer Mac McAnally; Will Kimbrough, co-writer of Buffett's posthumous hit "Bubbles Up"; and Florida Keys trop rocker Howard Livingston and the Mile Marker 24 Band. Among other planned attractions are a pop-up food court, artisan booths and sunset viewing from the park.

The festival concludes on Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 7 — with events including two performances by Kimbrough, a "pencil thin mustache" contest, sailing cruises and a waterfront sunset concert by Cayman and the Mango Men that evokes the spirit of Key West's Buffett era.

In the true spirit of Buffett's commitment to giving back, the festival supports the Key West community. Souvenir badge contributions have raised more than $75,000 for local causes the past two years, with proceeds benefiting Reef Relief, the Bahama Village Music Program and scholarships for local students through the nonprofit Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.

Jimmy Buffett drew on the island's influence to create the tropical mystique that flavored his music throughout his life. Fans are invited to celebrate the man and the mystique on the island that inspired both — during "Just a Few Friends Key West."

For festival details, ticket information and collectible souvenir badges visit www.justafewfriendskeywest.com.

Media Contact:

Jill Snodgrass

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SOURCE Just a Few Friends, Key West LLC