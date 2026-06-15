Just Play Unveils Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max

The Biggest, Tickliest Elmo Toy Ever Brings Irresistible Giggles and Joyful Nostalgia for the 30th Anniversary of the Must-Have Toy of the 90s

Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max is Available Now for Presale at Amazon and Walmart.com and at Major Retailers Worldwide starting mid-July

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The toy that sparked store sellouts, holiday shopping frenzies, and nonstop pop culture buzz is reinvented for a new generation of families. Today, leading global toy company Just Play announced the launch of the all-new Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max, an homage to one of the most iconic toys of all time.

The new Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max is the biggest, tickliest Elmo toy ever, bringing irresistible giggles and joyful nostalgia for the 30th Anniversary of the must-have toy of the 90s.

Available for presale at Amazon and Walmart.com, with a wider global retail launch starting mid-July, Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max brings back the fun of the original Tickle Me Elmo, now in a bigger size with even more ways to activate Elmo's boisterous laughter. The more kids tickle him, the more Elmo giggles – causing a hilarious and contagious giggle effect for everyone in the room.

Inspired by the iconic 1996 Tickle Me Elmo toy, Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max offers a dose of sweet nostalgia for parents, gift-givers, and longtime Elmo fans who can now share Elmo's uproarious joy and silliness with the little ones in their lives. Thirty years after the original launch, a new generation will discover the infectious laughter and playful personality that turned Tickle Me Elmo into a pop culture sensation. Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max, the biggest, tickliest Elmo ever, is poised to become this holiday season's must-have gift.

"Tickle Me Elmo sparked joy and laughter in homes across the globe thirty years ago, becoming one of the most iconic toys of a generation," said Sunny Lauridsen, Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy and Marketing at Just Play. "We are amplifying the interaction, the size – and the laughs – with the new Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max, a bigger and even more interactive friend that is sure to delight from the moment you find Elmo on shelf or online, through countless hours of play, bringing Elmo's signature joy and contagious giggles to kids, parents, gift-givers, and families everywhere."

Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max stands 18 inches tall with more movement and interactions than ever before. Elmo has a ticklish belly, left foot and right foot to trigger escalating giggles, animated shaking movements, and other playful reactions. Get Elmo laughing and his arms will flap excitedly, his mouth opens and closes, and his whole body shakes with delight. The more he's tickled, the bigger and sillier his animations become.

"Elmo has always had a special and unique way of connecting with children through his warmth, curiosity, big heart, and signature giggle," said Gabriela Arenas, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing, Sesame Workshop. "Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Tickle Me Elmo is a joyful reminder of just how deeply loved he is and how that connection continues to resonate with new generations of families."

First introduced in 1996, Tickle Me Elmo instantly became one of the toy world's most unforgettable crazes, sparking overnight lines, sold-out shelves, and nonstop holiday buzz around the world. Elmo's infectious laughter quickly transformed the toy into a cultural phenomenon that defined a generation of play, becoming one of the defining must-have gifts of the decade. Thirty years later, Elmo continues to connect with families through laughter, joy, kindness and imagination, making Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max a playful new evolution of a timeless classic.

About Just Play, LLC

Just Play is a passionate toy company and global leader across a broad range of children's consumer goods including figures, playsets, dolls, plush, role-play and dress-up. They create unique and innovative proprietary lines, as well as award-winning products based on popular children's entertainment brands with best-in-class licensing partners. Just Play was founded by two toy industry veterans, Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg, in 2010 and is a top toy manufacturer, according to Circana. To learn more about Just Play's products, please visit JustPlayProducts.com or follow the company on Instagram (@JustPlayProducts) or Facebook/JustPlay.

MEDIA CONTACT for Just Play:

Jen Derevensky

Ren Beanie PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Just Play