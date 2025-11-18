YouTube Powerhouse for Preschoolers, Danny Go!, Unveils New Toy Line with Global Master Toy Partner, Just Play

Three Active-Play Toys Inspired by Danny Go!'s Most Popular Music Videos Debut at Walmart this Holiday Season

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Play, a leading global toy company, has been named the global master toy partner for Danny Go!, the hit live-action children's YouTube show filled with music, movement, and good-natured silliness. The partnership kicks off this holiday season with innovative new toys that capture the show's signature blend of energy, music and fun.

Created in 2019 by three lifelong friends, Danny Go! has become a global sensation for kids ages 3–7, aiming to get kids up and moving through high-energy, music-driven fun. With almost 4 million YouTube subscribers, over 4 billion views, and a 72-stop live concert tour across the US, the brand has built a passionate fanbase that celebrates curiosity, creativity, and active learning.

The first three Danny Go! toys are available starting today for pre-sale on Walmart.com and will be available for purchase at Walmart stores starting on November 28, with more coming in 2026.

Danny Go! Color Beat Drumsticks : With the Danny Go! Color Beat Drumsticks, kids can keep the rhythm moving — just like Danny Go!. This interactive, musical toy features 11.5-inch drumsticks covered in soft foam with plastic handles. Press buttons on the handles to choose from six bright colors and 16 sound effects, and drum along to three songs from Danny Go! videos — "Gorilla Smash," "Boom Boom Dinosaur," and "Candy Cane Crush." Ages 3+, SRP $24.97.

Danny Go! Music Mix-Up Boombox : Get ready to mix it up, make some noise, and jam with the whole crew! The Danny Go! Music Mix-Up Boombox lets kids create their very own band — just like on the show! Place your favorite characters on stage to start the music: Danny's on the mic, Gerald's on drums, Mindy Mango brings the groove with her sax and tambourine, Bearhead rocks the guitar, and Pap Pap plays the melody on the keys! The mode selector knob easily toggles between three modes of play: Music Mix mode, Music Game Challenge mode, and Bedtime mode. Kids can mix songs by adding or removing figures, take on prompts like "Add Mindy Mango!," or wind down with "Happy Moon" and "Robot Lullaby." Ages 3+, SRP $34.97.

Danny Go! Lava Adventure Game : Playtime gets super adventurous with this 13-piece preschool activity set that gets the whole family moving, laughing, and playing. Set up an obstacle course with nine rock floor pieces, two ice crystals, and a 27-inch rock tunnel. Press the light-up volcano to choose one of two play modes — Lava Dance Adventure or Lava Challenge — as Danny's voice calls out movement prompts from the show. Ages 3+, SRP $34.97.

"Seeing kids dance and play along with Danny Go! has always been our dream, and now they can bring that same energy into everyday off-screen play," said Daniel Coleman, creator and star of Danny Go!. "These toys do a great job of capturing the same joy and imagination that we try to put into every one of our videos."

"We're thrilled to partner closely with Danny Go! and his incredible team to create toys that turn screen time into active playtime," said Sunny Lauridsen, Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy and Marketing at Just Play. "Through our collaboration, each item in the line captures the energy, music, and movement that make Danny Go! so special — bringing his creativity to life in a way that's pure fun for kids and families alike."

