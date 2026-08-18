Just Weeks Away: Chicagoland Out of the Darkness Walk Unites Thousands to Save Lives and Break Stigma

Nation's largest suicide prevention event returns to Montrose Harbor October 3

Featuring NBC 5 Chicago's Stefan Holt as emcee and Happiness Project as Presenting Sponsor

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the event rapidly approaching, thousands of participants from across the region will gather October 3 at Montrose Harbor for the nation's largest suicide prevention event: the Out of the Darkness (OOTD) Chicagoland Walk. Hosted by the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), this powerful annual event serves as a beacon of hope for those affected by suicide and is a vital fundraiser for life-saving research and education. This year, the Presenting Sponsor is Happiness Project. Additional sponsors include ComPsych, Compass Health Center, and United Airlines.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among Illinois residents for ages 15 through 34; it is the fourth leading cause of death for people from 35 through 54 years of age.

"As we count down the final weeks until we gather at Montrose Harbor, the momentum from our community is truly inspiring," said Angela Cummings, AFSP Illinois Executive Director. "The time to step up is now. Whether you are walking in memory of someone you've lost, supporting a loved one, or taking a stand for your own mental health, your presence and fundraising efforts matter. Together, we are proving that no one has to face this journey alone and that mental health is a vital part of overall health."

Chicagoland Out of the Darkness Walk Details

The three-mile walk features a Resource and Programs tent, Loss Survivors tent, the "Why We Walk" Wall to honor loved ones lost, and the signature AFSP honor beads (colored strands that allow participants to identify their personal connection to the cause).

Date: October 3, 2026

October 3, 2026 Location: Montrose Harbor, 601 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, IL

Montrose Harbor, 601 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, IL Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (CDT)

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (CDT) Registration/Donations: www.afsp.org/Chicago

Community & Media Support

Happiness Project is a mission-driven clothing brand dedicated to fighting mental health stigma and supporting suicide prevention, which aligns perfectly with AFSP's goals.

"When Happiness Project was started, our goal was to find a creative way to raise awareness for mental health and help drive real change. As a clothing brand, we're committed to ending the stigma and turning everyday apparel into meaningful conversations." said Jake Lavin, Founder + Co-Owner of Happiness Project. "We're incredibly proud to support the AFSP and the lifesaving work they do, donating 15% of our profits to further their mission. AFSP is the perfect partner, helping us turn our message into measurable impact."

"The work the AFSP does is so important and is completely in line with our mission at ComPsych to help people and ignite human potential. Our more than 40-year history as a pioneer in the employee mental health space makes supporting the Chicagoland Out of the Darkness Walk a natural fit for us." said Paul Posey, ComPsych CEO. "Year after year, our employees are proud to come together with family and friends at the Walk to promote suicide awareness and resources, raise funds, break down stigma, and reflect on personal experiences. We're thrilled to be involved again this year."

The 2026 event will be emceed by Stefan Holt, anchor for NBC 5 Chicago, which serves as a media partner. Other media partners include Audacy Chicago, Q101, and Rock 95.5.

How to Get Involved: Register, Create a Team, Raise Funds, Donate

AFSP Illinois is calling on the community to help reach a fundraising milestone of $1 million. Funds raised directly support research, advocacy efforts, and educational programs in schools, workplaces, and communities across Illinois and throughout the country. There is no fee to register.

Register: Sign up as an individual walker or form a team to show your support.

Sign up as an individual walker or form a team to show your support. Donate: If you cannot attend, you can still make a difference by donating at www.chicagowalk.org/Donate.

If you cannot attend, you can still make a difference by donating at www.chicagowalk.org/Donate. Register: Sign up as an individual or form a team to show your support

To find a community walk nationwide, check www.afsp.org/Walks. To find a local Illinois community walk, check www.afsp.org/ILTogether

The Fight to Save Lives

According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10-34, affecting 1 in 5 families in the U.S. In 2023, the National Survey of Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) reported an estimated 12.8 million adults aged 18 or older reported having thoughts of suicide, and 1.5 million (0.6%) adults attempted suicide during the past year. However, 91% of adults in the U.S. think suicide can be prevented.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate.

For more information about AFSP go to www.afsp.org. To learn more about AFSP Illinois, go to www.afsp.org/illinois

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988, or chat via 988lifeline.org to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Suicide Prevention Resources: www.afsp.org/resources

Suicide Warning Signs: www.afsp.org/signs

Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: www.afsp.org/reporting

VIDEO: B-roll of 2025 Chicagoland Walk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5sXo8nZXGg

PHOTOS: Photos of 2025 Chicagoland Walk here.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention