K-Beauty Device Brand THOME Launches at Sephora Across 580+ U.S. Stores

THOME brings its advanced dual-frequency ultrasound technology to Sephora beginning August 20

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THOME, a Korean beauty device brand known for its advanced ultrasound technology and professional-grade approach to at-home skincare, today announced its U.S. launch at Sephora as part of the OLIVE YOUNG K-Beauty Edit. Starting August 20th, THOME will be available at more than 580 Sephora stores nationwide and on Sephora.com, marking the brand's largest U.S. retail expansion to date.

THOME’s skincare devices and device-pairing Boost Ampoules, launching at Sephora in the U.S. on August 20

The OLIVE YOUNG K-Beauty Edit is a dedicated K-beauty space at Sephora featuring 19 Korean brands curated by OLIVE YOUNG, with THOME as the only K-beauty device brand in the selection.

At Sephora, THOME will offer two ultrasound skincare devices—The Glow Signature and Twenty Up—alongside three device-pairing Boost Ampoules.

This launch introduces THOME's technology-led approach to skincare to a broader U.S. audience, combining advanced ultrasound technology, clinically tested efficacy, and intuitive design to address different skin concerns through everyday at-home skincare routines.

THOME has continued to build momentum in the U.S., expanding into OLIVE YOUNG locations in Pasadena and Century City and ranking No. 1 in TikTok Shop's Skincare Tool category in July.* The Sephora launch significantly expands THOME's physical retail footprint to more than 580 stores nationwide, giving more U.S. consumers the opportunity to discover and experience its beauty devices and advanced ultrasound technology in person.

"Advanced skincare technology has traditionally been associated with professional treatment rooms. THOME was built on the belief that high-performance technology can become part of an everyday skincare routine," said Jenny Lee, Global Brand Marketing Leader at THOME. "Launching at Sephora—and being selected as the only K-beauty device brand in the OLIVE YOUNG K-Beauty Edit—is an important step in bringing that vision to more consumers across the U.S."

THOME will support its Sephora launch through an integrated U.S. marketing campaign spanning digital content, creator partnerships and in-person activations as the brand continues to expand its presence in the U.S. prestige beauty market.

*Based on TikTok Shop rankings in Beauty & Personal Care > Skincare Tool, July 22–28, 2026, local time.

THOME's Sephora Lineup

The core of THOME lies in its advanced dual-frequency ultrasound technology, designed to deliver targeted care for different skin concerns and routines. At Sephora, THOME is introducing two ultrasound skincare devices—The Glow Signature and Twenty Up—alongside three device-pairing Boost Ampoules, creating customizable at-home skincare routines based on individual skin needs.

The Glow Signature is powered by 3MHz + 10MHz dual-frequency ultrasound technology and features three specialized modes designed for targeted age-defying care across radiance, hydration, and firmness. The device brings advanced clinically tested ultrasound technology into an intuitive at-home routine.

Twenty Up applies THOME's ultrasound technology to the specific needs of blemish-prone skin. Featuring two targeted modes, the compact, travel-friendly device is designed to visibly improve the look of breakouts and uneven texture, while helping skin appear clearer, calmer, and effortlessly makeup-ready.

Completing the routine are three Boost Ampoules, designed to complement THOME devices for smooth glide and lasting hydration while delivering targeted skincare benefits. The Sephora assortment includes Peptide Boost Ampoule for firmer, smoother-looking skin, Exosome Boost Ampoule for calmer, clearer-looking skin, and Niacinamide Boost Ampoule for brighter, more refined-looking skin.

Together, the devices and Boost Ampoules reflect THOME's approach to intelligent beauty: advanced technology paired with targeted skincare to create personalized at-home routines for different skin needs. Learn more at Sephora.com/brand/thome.

About THOME

THOME is a Korean beauty tech brand bringing professional-grade skincare results home through clinically tested ultrasound devices, device-pairing ampoules, and precision skincare formulas.

Powered by advanced dual-frequency ultrasound technology, THOME devices deliver targeted care for different skin concerns and routines, combining clinical rigor with thoughtful, intuitive design. Guided by its philosophy, "Intelligent Beauty. At Home.", THOME is building a new generation of high-performance skincare designed for everyday use.

SOURCE THOME