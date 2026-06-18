K-Laser Introduces GIRO: A New Generation of Veterinary Laser Therapy

DENVER, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Laser, a provider of Class IV therapeutic laser technology and part of the INDIBA Group, announced the launch of the GIRO Animal Health Series in the United States. Representing the next chapter in the company's evolution, GIRO builds upon proven technology, clinical expertise, and trusted performance that have made K-Laser a recognized name in veterinary medicine worldwide.

The Next Generation of K-Laser Class IV Laser Therapy

For over two decades, K-Laser has helped veterinarians improve patient care through advanced Class IV laser therapy solutions used across rehabilitation, sports medicine, surgery, pain management, dermatology, oral care, and internal medicine. Today, GIRO carries that legacy forward with a completely redesigned platform focused on what modern veterinary practices need most: speed, simplicity, reliability, and return on investment.

"GIRO is not a departure from K-Laser's heritage—it is the natural evolution of it," said Marina Rodríguez Alonso, Head of Product & Brand Management at K-Laser. "Every element of the platform was developed by listening to veterinarians and understanding the realities of clinical practice. The result is a system that helps clinicians focus on their patients while delivering fast, consistent treatments."

The GIRO Animal Health Series includes three models designed to support clinics of different sizes and needs:

GIRO Core – Accessible Class IV laser therapy for everyday clinical practice.

GIRO Elite – Advanced performance with intelligent features designed to improve workflow and treatment consistency.

GIRO Ultra – Maximum power and efficiency for high-volume practices and advanced clinical applications.

Built around K-Laser's multi-wavelength technology, GIRO combines therapeutic wavelengths selected to support treatment across a broad range of veterinary indications. The new platform also introduces enhanced user experience, streamlined setup, battery-powered operation, and smart technology designed to help practitioners deliver treatments with confidence.

Key benefits of the GIRO Animal Health Series include:

Class IV high-power performance for faster treatment delivery

Multi-wavelength technology for versatile clinical applications

Intuitive workflow and simplified operation

Wireless portability and flexible practice integration

Reliable and consistent treatment delivery

The launch of GIRO reflects K-Laser's continued commitment to advancing veterinary medicine through innovation while maintaining the clinical trust earned over more than 25 years in the market.

"Veterinary practices are under increasing pressure to improve efficiency while delivering exceptional patient care," added Rodríguez Alonso. "GIRO was created to help clinics do both."

The GIRO Animal Health Series is available immediately in the United States through K-Laser USA.

For more information, visit https://indiba.com/us/

About INDIBA Group

For more than 25 years, K-Laser has been a pioneer in therapeutic laser technology, helping healthcare and veterinary professionals improve patient outcomes through innovative, high-performance laser systems. Built on a foundation of scientific research, clinical expertise, and continuous innovation, K-Laser has become a trusted name in rehabilitation, sports medicine, pain management, and veterinary medicine applications worldwide.

As part of the INDIBA Group, a global healthcare technology company with over 40 years of innovation, K-Laser continues to advance the future of healthcare through research-driven technologies that help clinicians work more effectively and improve the lives of the patients they serve.

SOURCE INDIBA